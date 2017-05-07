A Quota of generosity

WOMEN WHO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Casino Quota Club members with Andrew and Paige Humphreys (centre) at Windara.

THEY read about Paige Humphreys in the Express Examiner and were moved by her plight.

The Casino Quota Club of 15 women donated $1000 towards the costs of a liver operation the Bora Ridge girl urgently needs.

Their yearly fundraising efforts culminate in a Friendship Dinner every October where the money is distributed to various community groups.

President Lenore Watson said they felt they couldn't wait until October to give Paige the money, so decided to donate immediately.

At their meeting at Windara, Andrew Humphreys told the club members about the complications of Paige's condition.

"Paige will be the twelvth person in the world to receive this surgery,” Mr Humphreys said.

"Her liver function has deteriorated substantially.”

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $328,000 to get Paige to Chicago for the operation.

DID YOU KNOW?

Quota has been running in Casino since 1949 and is a worldwide organisation which began in America in 1919.