Casino Quota Club members Marlene Farrell and Jackie Larsson unloaded care packages at Momentum Collective at the Casino Neighbourhood Centre where admin officer Narelle Anderson was there to greet them. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

A quota of caring packaged for those in need

Susanna Freymark
14th May 2020 3:01 PM
DURING social isolation, members of Casino Quota Club have not been idle.

Care packages for those in need have been put together and include toiletries, socks, tissues, razors and other essentials.

Jackie Larsson said the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse and Milgate Hotel had been generous with donations.

"Quota ladies collect from friends and family and I have a lot of relatives flying overseas," Ms Larsson said.

Packs of socks form the airlines and other items are in the care packages.

More than 59 packages have been put together, mainly for women with two packs for men.

"Last year we donated 106 packages when the fires were on," Ms Larsson said.

Momentum Collective's administration office Narelle Anderson was happy to receive the baskets of goodies which will be distributed from the Casino Neighbourhood Centre,

Anyone interested in joining the Casino Quota Club can call Narelle Hosking on 0408 641 263.

