A psychological thriller by Marguerite Duras

INTENSE: The Lovers of Viorne is coming to NORPA in June. Oscar Strangio

A BRUTAL murder is committed in a small town in France.

The dismembered corpse is dropped from a railway viaduct onto passing trains below... all except the head.

This modern classic psychological thriller will takes audiences right inside the heart and mind of a murderer.

Following four sold-out seasons at Melbourne's La Mama theatre, Marguerite Duras' gripping crime drama The Lovers of Viorne (L'Amante Anglaise), will come to NORPA for two shows only on Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15.

In a coup for NORPA, these will be the only performances of the play in NSW and QLD on its national tour.

The stage production re-unites actors Rob Meldrum as Pierre and Jillian Murray in her 2015 Green Room Award-winning turn as Pierre's wife, Claire.

Their performances are absolutely riveting, attracting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

In simple conversation, they effortlessly reveal the beauty and brutality of their characters' inner selves, and create a painstaking portrait of lost passion and its consequences.

Director Laurence Strangio explained the power of the piece.

"With The Lovers of Viorne, Marguerite Duras has created such a perfect example of pure theatre", he said.

"No frills, no gimmicks, no special effects, just us, the audience, and two consummate actors in a room exploring a rich and complex text."

An edge-of-your seat drama based on a fascinating true crime that took place in 1949, The Lovers of Viorne is a compelling story from one of France's most renowned authors.

Duras is best known for her Oscar-winning screenplay Hiroshima Mon Amour, and her most famous works The Lover and The Sea Wall were both adapted into feature films.

Duras is a recipient of the Grand Prix di Theatre de l'Academie Francaise.