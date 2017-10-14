A proposal to meet rural council needs

A NORTHERN Rivers Mayor is lobbying to have the State Government implement a rural portfolio to meet the needs of other local communities.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said we need a rural portfolio to differentiate between regional and rural community policy and funding.

"If they are considering a policy shift on a State level in maybe something like education or transport, those decisions may be appropriate for regional and urban areas but are not going to be appropriate for rural communities because we have different needs,” Cr Mulholland said.

She said under the current frame work rural councils cannot compete because they are going up against bigger regional communities.

"We can't compete and we shouldn't be competing because rural and regional needs are so different,” Cr Mullholland said.

"Regional is anything pretty much outside of Sydney, so when you put Kyogle up against Coffs Harbour or Port Macquarie it doesn't work.”

Cr Mulholland said she was taking her proposal to the NSW Local Government State Conference in the hope she can get some support from to take it further to State Government.

"If we get it passed there they will lobby the State Government to have that implemented,” she said.

"I hope to have the State and Federal members support for this because the Nationals represent rural people.”