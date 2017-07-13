Program for perpetrators of family violence announced

MINIMISING VIOLENCE: Federal funding for Rekindling the Spirit, Lismore, towards services for the perpetrators. From left Jeff Richardson, Nigel Scullion, Greg Telford and Kevin Hogan.

THE Coalition Government announced funding of approximately $1.7 million to Rekindling the Spirit in Lismore to strengthen projects that address family violence in the region.

$1.39 million will be invested into the delivery of a safe and trauma-informed service to reduce family violence by working with perpetrators.

While the other $324,240 will go towards supporting an expansion of case management services.

Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion said community based and culturally appropriate solutions are key to the improvement of Indigenous safety and minimisation of family violence.

"The obvious question is why perpetrators and not victims," Mr Scullion said

"Well we have got plenty of programs for those people who have suffered with domestic violence but we have got to stop being the 'ambulance at the bottom of the cliff' and we need intervention programs that stop these things from happening."

"Perpetrators are aware of their illness, when they get angry they have this build up of things, often when it is associated particularly with alcohol but sometimes with other drugs, the fuse gets shorter they lash out at the people they most love."

"This investment is a great example of the Coalition Government doing things in partnerships with a local community and I acknowledge the efforts of Kevin Hogan in pushing hard for this investment."

Rekindling the Spirit CEO, Greg Telford and Service Manager, Jeff Richardson welcomed the Federal Government's contribution and said it will provide a huge boost to their services to the region.

"It's wonderful to have the money to work with the perpetrators, but even more exciting for me as a service manager is to have the money within that budget to build a strong organisation," Mr Richardson said.

Mr Telford said violence is an issue right across the board.

"It's not just an Aboriginal issue either, it's a human behaviour gone wrong, we just happen to be thriving on it and if we want it to change we can start with us and in time as we get it right we will share it with the rest of the community."

Page MP Kevin Hogan congratulated Rekindling the Spirit for their important work and said he looks forward their continuing effort to deliver better outcomes for our local Indigenous community.