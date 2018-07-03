A poor start costs Norths

STRONG ARM: Jason Bromell pitching for Norths in major league baseball at the weekend.

STRONG ARM: Jason Bromell pitching for Norths in major league baseball at the weekend. Ashleigh Knight

NORTHS fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 13-3 loss to Workers in Far North Coast major league baseball at Albert Park, Lismore, on Saturday.

In other games, Brothers lost the lead late in a 9-5 defeat to Redbirds.

Workers scored on a walk by Scott McClelland, a walk by Nick Johnstone, a sacrifice fly by Jordan Williams, and a double by Reece Gregor in the first inning to give Workers a lead.

Norths struggled to contain the high-powered offence of Workers, giving up 13 runs over six innings. Workers fired up the offence in the first inning with four runs, followed by three in the second, one in both the third and fourth, and two in the fifth and sixth.

Norths' only runs were scored when three crossed the plate in the fourth inning with singles from James Baxter and Paul Latta and a walk by Tim Starr.

Riley Gregor led things off on the hill for Workers. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out one.

Baxter was on the pitcher's mound for Norths. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing three hits and seven runs. Jason Bromell threw four and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.

Latta, Mark Robb, Dan O'Sullivan, Starr, Bromell, Matthew Ford, Lucas Myers and Baxter each managed one hit for Norths.

Workers had 12 hits in the game. Gregor, McClelland and Dan Clark all had multiple hits for Workers. Workers were sure-handed in the field, not committing an error in defence.

In a tough defeat for Brothers, Redbirds trailed 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning when Robbie Pruess singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs and taking the lead to clinch the game.

Redbirds got things moving in the first inning, when Luke Davis singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The first three innings saw a tough fight, with both teams going across the plate for one in the first and two in the second.

Brothers scored two in the third to give them a 5-4 lead. Redbirds then took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Nathanial Steele doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Cooper Thomson was on the pitcher's mound for Redbirds. He surrendered five runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three.

Damien Santin started the game for Brothers. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and striking out five. Andrew Carrall threw one-third of an inning in relief.

Jeremy Sexton went two-for-three at the plate to lead Brothers in hits.

Redbirds tallied 10 hits. Will Riley, Steele, Davis and Pruess each racked up multiple hits for Redbirds.

Riley led Redbirds with three hits in four at bats.