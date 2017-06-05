21°
News

A police surprise

Samantha Poate
| 5th Jun 2017 4:22 PM
Casino Police make an appearance at a 4-year-old's birthday party. From left Morgan, Charlotte, Sgt Ty Johnston, Hunter, S/C Hayes, Dominic and S/C De Lyster-Bird.
Casino Police make an appearance at a 4-year-old's birthday party. From left Morgan, Charlotte, Sgt Ty Johnston, Hunter, S/C Hayes, Dominic and S/C De Lyster-Bird. Amanda Battistuzzi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CASINO mother, Amanda Battistuzzi, wanted to give her four-year-old son Kylian a special birthday surprise he would never forget.

"My four-year-old is obsessed with emergency services and absolutely loves the police,” Ms Battistuzzi said.

"I had an idea to see if the police would come around visit my son for his birthday party and they were more then happy to pay him a visit.”

Samantha Poate

Ms Battistuzzi said she was planning to head down to the station to ask the officers if they would attend the party over the weekend, but by chance a good friends mother organised the whole thing for Kylian.

"A mate of mine, her mum drives taxi's and she had one of the policemen in her taxi one day and just asked and then that particular officer ended up organising it all for us.”

She said all the children thoroughly enjoyed the police visit.

"The kids were able to sit in the back of that paddy wagon, which the kids loved as they were pretending they were the bad guys.”

"They said happy birthday to my son through the car speaker which he thought was fantastic.”

"They got the sirens going for him, he sat in the highway patrol car and worked the sirens and lights going.”

The police officers even gave Khylian a present and a birthday award.

A gift from Casino Police to four-year-old Kylian, making it a birthday he will never forget.
A gift from Casino Police to four-year-old Kylian, making it a birthday he will never forget. Amanda Battistuzzi

"All in all it was such an amazing thing for the casino police to do for a little boy that completely idolises the police force and something so positive that has made my little boys birthday such a memorable experience that hell never forget.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  birthday casino casino police northern rivers northern rivers community

A day in the life of a Woolworths disc hunter

A day in the life of a Woolworths disc hunter

FIND out how this Lismore family collected all 42 Woolworths Marvel Super Discs.

Locals reflect on London attacks

ALERT: An armed policeman stands on Borough High Street in London.

"Everyone in this world must be vigilant and remember to be kind.

Flood group promise more action, less talk

Piles of ruined goods and rubbish fill back streets of Lismore's CBD.

GROUP committed to doing, not just talking

A police surprise

Casino Police make an appearance at a 4-year-old's birthday party. From left Morgan, Charlotte, Sgt Ty Johnston, Hunter, S/C Hayes, Dominic and S/C De Lyster-Bird.

Casino police surprise four-year-old boy on his birthday

Local Partners

Locals reflect on London attacks

"EVERYONE in this world these days must be vigilant and remember to be kind to those different to us. Not everyone is bad.”

A day in the life of a Woolworths disc hunter

All 42 Woolworths Marvel Heroes Super Discs collected by Cohen Dufficy.

A five-year-old Lismore boy has completed his Marvel Disc set

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Five Splendour stars set to shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists coming to the festival

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 Auction, If Not...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $535,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!