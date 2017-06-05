A police surprise

Casino Police make an appearance at a 4-year-old's birthday party. From left Morgan, Charlotte, Sgt Ty Johnston, Hunter, S/C Hayes, Dominic and S/C De Lyster-Bird.

CASINO mother, Amanda Battistuzzi, wanted to give her four-year-old son Kylian a special birthday surprise he would never forget.

"My four-year-old is obsessed with emergency services and absolutely loves the police,” Ms Battistuzzi said.

"I had an idea to see if the police would come around visit my son for his birthday party and they were more then happy to pay him a visit.”

Samantha Poate

Ms Battistuzzi said she was planning to head down to the station to ask the officers if they would attend the party over the weekend, but by chance a good friends mother organised the whole thing for Kylian.

"A mate of mine, her mum drives taxi's and she had one of the policemen in her taxi one day and just asked and then that particular officer ended up organising it all for us.”

She said all the children thoroughly enjoyed the police visit.

"The kids were able to sit in the back of that paddy wagon, which the kids loved as they were pretending they were the bad guys.”

"They said happy birthday to my son through the car speaker which he thought was fantastic.”

"They got the sirens going for him, he sat in the highway patrol car and worked the sirens and lights going.”

The police officers even gave Khylian a present and a birthday award.

A gift from Casino Police to four-year-old Kylian, making it a birthday he will never forget. Amanda Battistuzzi

"All in all it was such an amazing thing for the casino police to do for a little boy that completely idolises the police force and something so positive that has made my little boys birthday such a memorable experience that hell never forget.”