She stars in A Place To Call Home. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Actress bares all in PETA’s latest campaign

by Alison Stephenson
1st Aug 2018 7:45 AM
YOU heifer to be kidding me. But then A Place To Call Home star Arianwen Parkes-Lockwood's leap into animal rights activism is no calf-baked effort.

The 31-year-old is milking her fame, pictured naked breastfeeding her daughter Serafina for a new PETA ad calling for an end to the slaughter of calves in the dairy industry.

Arianwen Parkes-Lockwood breastfeeding her newborn baby girl in PETA’s latest campaign. Picture: Supplied
"Taking my clothes off felt like the least I could do," Parkes-Lockwood told The Daily Telegraph.

"PETA knows how to get attention and the one thing these animals need is our attention."

But an Australian Dairy Farmers Association spokesman said the 450,000 figure was exaggerated and it was closer to 300,000.

And Casino dairy farmer Terry Toohey, chair of animal welfare issues for Dairy Connect, said advances in reproductive technology were helping to minimise the number of bull calves who are killed.

