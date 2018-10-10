A pet pig: Is it really as much fun as it sounds?

There are a few things to consider before bringing home a pet pig

There are a few things to consider before bringing home a pet pig Jasmine Burke

HAVING a pig as a pet might sound like a great idea, but what is it really like?

Popular TV vet, Dr Harry Cooper, offers this advice: "It is something you must think about very deeply.

"Yes, research it, because pigs are not dogs and they are certainly not cats, they are indeed a very different animal."

Pigs are friendly, inquisitive and respond to training.

They can sit up in chairs, open doors, walk on custom made leashes and perform tricks.

But Alstonville veterinarian, Dr Matthew Ball, said people needed to be aware of what owning a pet pig entailed.

"They are highly social, intelligent animals," he said.

"They're cute when they're small, like the size of a cat, but they will get bigger."

According to the Department of Primary Industries, there are no true breeds of miniature pigs in Australia.

However, the RSPCA says the height for adult pigs under the national registration scheme is up to 60cm at the shoulder and a 'miniature' adult pig can weigh between 50-90kg.

When considering a pig for a pet, they advise on visiting a reputable breeder to observe the size of the parents to give an estimate of how big your piglet will grow.

There are also legal requirements for owning a pet pig.

Owners must seek local council approval and acquire a Property Identification Code through the local Land Services Department.

Swill-feeding is illegal in Australia to prevent disease outbreaks, so the DPI recommends pig pellets formulated with the necessary protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals for a healthy pig.

Now you've done your homework and have everything right to go, you can look forward to a loyal and affectionate pet that has a lifespan of 12-20 years.

The RSPCA, DPI and your local council are great places for further information.