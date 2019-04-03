A parent's guide to the Splendour 2019 line up

Broods is a music duo from Nelson, New Zealand, composed of Georgia Josiena Nott on lead vocals, with older brother and multi-instrumentalist Caleb Allan Joseph Nott on production and backing vocals.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has announced its line up for 2019 and if you find yourself scratching your head trying to figure out how to pronounce the names of half the acts, here is a parent's guide some of this year's festival artists:

Playing Friday, July 19:

Tame Impala: Arguably one of the most successful Australians in music today, Kevin Parker, from Perth, is Tame Impala. He is working on a new album to be released hopefully this year, after their hit release Currents (2015). He has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West and A$AP Rocky. He is also headlining Coachella 2019. His latest hit song is Patience.

Santigold: This is one of the female acts to watch at this year's festival. Santi White, better known by her stage name Santigold, is an American singer and producer.

Her debut album, Santogold, received great reviews in 2008.

In February 2016, she released her third album, 99¢.

She also released an interactive music video for the first single, Can't Get Enough of Myself, which allowed viewers to insert themselves in the video, furthering the song's message about self-absorption and promotion in the social media age.

She released her second mixtape, I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, in 2018.

Wolfmother: It doesn't get better than a local rock maestro going back to Splendour. Northern Rivers resident vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale has led Wolfmother to global acclaim, after playing events such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading, Rock In Rio, Download and more.

Wolfmother has played with Aerosmith, AC/DC and Guns N Roses, including performing by personal invitation for Led Zeppelin's induction into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Wolfmother released their fourth album, Victorious, to rave reviews.

Playing Saturday, July 20:

Childish Gambino: One of the most influential contemporary artists in America these days, the versatile Donald McKinley Glover Jr. is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, director, musician, and DJ. He performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino and as a DJ under the name mcDJ.

In May 2018, Gambino released the song and video for This Is America, which debuted at number-one on the Hot 100. The song was nominated and won four Grammy Awards at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video.

Dope Lemon: Byron Shire resident Angus Stone will grace North Byron Parklands with his solo project Dope Lemon. After his sister revealed the siblings spent a big part of their childhood visiting their grandparents in Nimbin, it's clear that Stone's connection to the Northern Rivers has been strong for decades.

Honey Bones, his debut album as Dope Lemon, debuted in 2016 so, who knows? Maybe he will have new music to share with Splendour fans.

Playing Sunday, July 21:

Chance the Rapper: Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, known as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Chance the Rapper began to gain mainstream recognition in 2013, after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap, which gained critical praise. His third mixtape, Coloring Book (2016) earned him three Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Rap Album, the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award.

Bennett labelled himself as a Christian rapper after the release of Coloring Book.

Bennett often does traditional singing songs, and possesses a light-lyric tenor voice with an expansive vocal range that spans three octaves.

Sza: Solana Imani Rowe is known professionally as Sza (pronounced see-ze), is an American singer and songwriter. SZA's name is an acronym and stands for sovereign, zigzag, and Allah.

SZA is a neo soul singer, whose music has been described as alternative R&B, with elements of soul, hip hop, minimalist R&B, cloud rap, witch house, and chillwave.

Rowe was born to African American parents, a Christian mother and a Muslim father. She was raised as an orthodox Muslim.

Ziggy Alberts: Ziggy Alberts gives new meaning to the term independent artist. At only 24 years old he has released five records, started his own label Commonfolk Records, and played sold out tours across the world.

Raised on the Sunshine Coast and based in the Byron Shire, Alberts released his fifth record, Laps Around The Sun, last year, which charted to number two on the ARIA Australian Artist Album Charts. His Laps Around The Sun World Tour, officially sold out all 37 dates.

