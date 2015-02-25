18°
News

Heart-stopping showcase for a great cause

JASMINE BURKE
| 1st Jul 2017 8:00 AM Updated: 10:17 AM
Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.
Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Northern Star's, Marnie Johnston will be pole dancing her way to raising funds for Cancer Council as she features in Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017.

The gala event brings together 11 local personalities and combines them with professional dance instructors in a night filled with entertainment, laughter and cancer awareness.

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque.

A proud Lismore local, Marnie started as a journalist at The Northern Star and is now a Digital Producer.

Marnie is also part of the Lismore City Lions Club and being involved in fundraising for the Lions Medical Research Foundation.

"I love Lismore and am always keen to be part of the positive aspects of our region. I believe it's our duty as citizens to give back wherever and whenever we can," Ms Johnston said.

The stars have already raised over $27,000 and many of the stars have never danced professionally.

Marnie will be taught her routine by Cherie Small, who is trained in classical ballet, jazz and national character but it was adult gymnastics and yoga that influenced her love for the art of pole dancing.

"Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer... a fantastic platform to raise awareness and much needed funds for cancer," Ms Small said.

"Everybody loves to be entertained and this event delivers!" she said.

Funds raised will go to a range of practical services for the community, including Emergency Financial Assistance.

Cancer Council NSW provides a one off payment of $350 to eligible people affected by cancer who are experiencing financial disadvantage.

The event will be held on Saturday August 5 2017 at the Lismore Workers Club. 　　　　

Tickets to a night of local entertainment, laughter and raising awareness are on sale now from the Lismore Workers Club by calling 6621 7401 or buying online at www.lismoreworkers.com.au/all-available-shows. Tickets for the ground floor are $70, including dinner and dessert and the mezzanine level are $35 for the show only.

Show your support and contribute to Marnie Johnston's fundraising efforts; donations can be made directly on her fundraising page at starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/marnie-johnston.

For more information about the event go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 or contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308 or abbyw@nswcc.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dance for cancer lismore pole dancing

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

WORK is set to begin on the major expansion which will cater to the boom in independent retirement living.

Sacked workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Sacked Brunswick Fish Company staff look for work.

PHOTO GALLERY: First Johnny, now Aquaman to film on North Coast

Jason Momoa will grace the Northern Rivers again (after Blues Fest, Byron Bay earlier this year).

Decision made at hastily-convened Friday Tweed councillors meeting

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

Local Partners

Your chance to dive to a midget submarine

RARE opportunity to visit international heritage site.

Where to get your free nutella treats

Some of the tasty treats you have the opportunity to enjoy as part of the Nutella Road Trip 2017.

Nutella lovers flock to Lennox Head for delicious treats.

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

Ten fantastic things to do this week

DELICIOUS: Ballina RSL Club executive Chef, Blake Seymour, with a plate of Balinese pork curry and butter milk pannacotta at the Ballina Food and Wine Festival 2015.

Food, wine, theatre, culture, arts, music and ballet, among others

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!