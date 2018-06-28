A night at a backpackers ain't what it used to be

The redeveloped Byron Bay YHA opened earlier this year with a design focus, unveiling three masterpieces by renowned Australian artists alongside a building extension that doubles capacity at this luxe 'flash-packers'.

Ted Sealey

THE YHA backpackers, or should we say "flash-packers”, has taken the Byron Shire by storm with its new dramatic artworks, luxury ensuite and air-conditioned rooms and beautiful communal areas.

The redeveloped hostel has been in the works since 2014 when the owners bought up the block of land between them and the language school next door.

Following a multi-million dollar makeover that began August 2016, YHA was ready to open their doors in March unveiling two masterpieces by renowned Australian artists alongside a building extension that doubles capacity at luxe backpackers.

Manager Paul Cason said the next extension has expanded the property's capacity from 107 beds to a whopping 199, across a mixture of multi-share and private rooms.

"This is the first YHA to have the bunk beds with the curtains, the USB and power-points in the lights are fairly new and air-con in the dormitory rooms as well,” Mr Cason said.

Communal areas have also received a spruce, giving guests access to spacious self-catering and lounge areas with luscious vegetation surrounding the swimming pool.

YHA Byron Bay Manager Paul Cason encourages everyone to come check out and stay a night at the amazing new backpackers on Carlyle Street. Samantha Poate

The new reception features an eye-catching artwork by local artist Robert Moore, whose paintings are found in many public galleries.

The piece riffs on the theme of 'Paradise' by welcoming guests to Paradise YHA.

"That was a theme he has been working on and he sort of did a bespoke piece for us that stands three metres tall by about three metres wide,” Mr Cason said.

"It looks very good and very imposing and sets of the reception really well.”

Popular, Sydney street artist Mulga updated the "20-year-old very tired mural” around the resort-style pool area with a vibrant beach-themed mural.

Mr Cason said feedback on the new facility has been coming back through "fast and strong”.

"We are getting a lot of good feedback on our website,” he said.

"It's giving us the validation that we have gone the right way.”

The property caters for all types of travellers from around the world, whether backpacking solo or travelling with a group of friends.

During winter tourists can book a room starting from a little as $25 a night and increase depending on the facility you select and availability.

The newly refurbished rooms going for:

Four share private bathroom currently $30 a night

Double air-conditioned room private bathroom currently $85-$90 a night

Visit YHA Byron Bay at 7 Carlyle Street now.