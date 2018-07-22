A new way to remember WW1: Prime Minister

HISTORY was made when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took to the podium in Queens Park to open the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial.

Mr Turnbull's eight-minute speech moved the crowd of hundreds as he honoured the Anzac's sacrifice and the hard work of the community to continue telling their story 100 years on. "It (the memorial) is a symbol of the extraordinary contribution made by the people of Wide Bay to Australia's war effort in the First World War," Mr Turnbull said.

"We Australians do not glorify war, our memorials, like this one, do not commemorate triumphs and victories and vanquishing enemies. They do not commemorate our role in war as conquerors. But they commemorate the triumph of the human spirit, they commemorate the courage and the sacrifice, and they commemorate the values for which so much was given to defend.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Lucy Turnbull and Federal Member Wide Bay Llew O'Brien attend the official opening of the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial in Maryborough. Jocelyn Watts

"By telling his (Duncan Chapman) story, and so many other stories this memorial ensures they will never be forgotten. And today also represents a very important milestone for the people of Maryborough and your dream to recognise Major Duncan Chapman... For three years since it was unveiled, Duncan Chapman has stood alone, now it gazes up at the cliffs of Gallipoli and the task that stood before him and all the Anzacs who struggled ashore that fateful first day. Duncan Chapman is Maryborough's most famous son and his story inspired this memorial.

"The people of this region have worked so hard to honour that sacrifice."

