A new Ms Fisher will be on telly this week

IN 1964, the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher is rocketed from a lonely, dissatisfying small-town life into a career as a fearless investigator, following the footsteps of her famous aunt Phryne in the new Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries.

Fans of hit TV series Ms Fisher's Murder Mysteries will this week see the franchise move further in time and move to another network: the new series is set in the 1960s and it will be aired as a four part mini-series on Channel 7.

Inspired by Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, based on Kerry Greenwood's best-selling Phryne Fisher mystery books, Bangalow's Deb Cox and business partner Fiona Eagger, the co-creators, were keen to delve deeper into the murder mystery genre and determined to have another woman as action hero in the lead.

The success of the Miss Fisher brand and the glamour of passionate fans encouraged them to consider various sequels and prequels to the original series.

But when they landed on a concept, set in the sixties, that had a long-lost niece from an illegitimate relationship take on the lady detective mantle, they knew they were onto an idea that would make their young heroine a worthy heir to The Honourable Phryne Fisher.

Producer Deb Cox (The Gods of Wheat Street, East of Everything, Deadlock) explained the way the concept was developed.

"The original series was set in 1929 following the First World War at a time of liberation for women," she said.

"With men away at war or killed, women were coming into their own and stepping into roles that men had traditionally taken. We felt the 1960s were a similarly great time," Cox said.

They landed on 1964, as the music is fabulous, the fashions are great, the cars are bog and huge social change is about to happen.