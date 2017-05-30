A new charter service to launch at Lismore Aviation Expo

TAKING FLIGHT: Fast Aviation managing director and chief pilot Izaac Flanagan will launch his 24-hour charter service at the Lismore Aviation Expo.

THE third annual Lismore Aviation Expo is vastly approaching and Lismore council has planned plenty activities and shows for everyone to enjoy.

The event will showcase aerobatics by Paul Bennet Airshows, helicopter displays, joy flights, adventure flights, flyovers, war birds, hot air balloons, vintage cars and motorcycles, market and food stalls, and loads of children's entertainment.

"The Lismore Aviation Expo is part of the mix in terms of building the local aviation industry,” Council's Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said.

"As well as a fun day out for families, the Aviation Expo is also a great chance to showcase the unique aviation businesses like Fast Aviation that operate from Lismore and the pilot training providers who can help young people pursue a career in flying.”

This years major sponsor is Fast Aviation and Managing Director Izaac Flanagan said he will launch his new charter operation for Lismore at the Expo.

"We are very excited to be formally launching our all-weather, 24-hour air charter operation,” Mr Flanagan said.

"It is the first time in well over a decade that such a service has been based at Lismore, and indeed we are the only operator of this type in the Northern Rivers.”

"We will also be pursuing opportunities in the tourist market, offering scenic flights over the Northern Rivers and day trips to locations such as Tangalooma on Moreton Island and outback air tours to locations such as Lake Eyre and the Birdsville Races.”

Mr Flanagan said he is also eagerly awaiting Lismore City Council's development of the Lismore Aviation Centre with plans to establish a head office and base at the airport once new land blocks were released.

Council is preparing to release blocks in stages over the next few years, which will provide much-needed hangar space for aviation enthusiasts, general aviation business operators and adventure flight specialists.

"The Lismore Airport and Lismore Aviation Centre are undergoing a $1.8 million upgrade over the next few years, enhancing usability of the aviation precinct,” Ms Hanigan said.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.