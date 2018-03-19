Lismore motel to reopen after 12 months of heartache

Dawson Motor Inn owner Dianne Nisner, who, with managers Wendy Johnson and Jo Bussell, have been putting the final touches on the inn's renovations after the flood.

IT'S been a long journey for Dawson Motor Inn owners but the doors of the Lismore accommodation are set to re-open for business this week - almost one year after the March 31 flood.

Dawsons Motor Inn was turned inside out by the 2017 Lismore Floods. Sophie Moeller

With every room on the ground floor, the accommodation didn't stand a chance when the water flooded the Lismore CBD.

During the flood, the water was half a metre from the ceilings, costing the business owners millions of dollars in loss of content and loss of trade.

Business owner, Dianne Nisner, said herself and staff have been working relentlessly to get the place up and running.

"There were a lot of times I didn't think we were going to get through," Ms Nisner said.

"I'm still dealing with claims and insurance companies, there are a lot of claims which haven't been assessed yet.

"The building restoration and drying it out took about four months before we could even start renovations or any type of building.

"After the flood the whole motel was stripped back to bare walls - tiles, cabinetry work and all content was all out due to contamination."

Dawson Street Motor Inn in Lismore two months after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

It was an indescribably hard year for Ms Nisner, who had to let go of the majority of staff after the disaster struck.

"I just kept telling myself look to the end result," she said.

"I took each day as it came and it was hard but you have to have that drive to keep on going.

"I kept going, kept persisting because it's my livelihood, my business...and there's other people involved.

"That's what keeps you going at the end of the day, and imagining that you're getting to the end result and seeing the business will be up and running and better than ever."

Even the pool has been repainted and re-tiled, something which was not covered under insurance.

"Everything is brand-new - all the content, from your furniture down to your knives and forks."

Ms Nisner said the inn will reopen on Wednesday.

Trading hours from 7am - 9.30pm.