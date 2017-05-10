21°
News

A mothers challenging role

JASMINE BURKE
| 10th May 2017 5:30 AM
The most important thing for mums is to be there and be involved in their child's lives
The most important thing for mums is to be there and be involved in their child's lives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INTERRELATE is reminding mums it's ok not to stay on top of it all - food doesn't always have to be home-cooked, the house can stay messy and they don't have to dress up or present the perfect image.

Area Manager for Interrelate's Lismore centre and the North Coast region, Julie Leete, said the most important thing is that children get what they need from their mum.

"Everything else can slide at times and you shouldn't beat yourself up about it", Ms Leete said.

Interrelate said children need their mum's involvement in their lives, quality time, attention, affection, communication, discipline, praise and encouragement.

Ms Leete said the points were particulary important for mothers of young children but there is no reason to stop as they grow older.

"Continuing to provide this for your children as they grow older will see you have a strong, positive connection with your children into adulthood," she said.

Interrelate is a not-for-profit provider of relationship services across NSW and offers confidential counselling where mums can get the support they need, talk about their role as a mum and learn how to relate more effectively to their children.

Interrelate runs various parenting programs such as Being a Mum, Positive Parenting, The Challenge of Disciplining Your Children and Ideas for Parenting Teens among others.

Call your local centre on 1300 473 528 to enquire about upcoming dates or visit www.interrelate.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  children mums northern rivers family northern rivers health parent

Old hospital site to sell for $1

Old hospital site to sell for $1

CONTAMINATED site to go for a song.

Major ambulance station out of action for six months

The Lismore Ambulance Station is out of action for six months.

Ambulance service still operating out of Goonellabah

REVEALED: Gonski funding for your North Coast school

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

School-by-school breakdown, what the government is offering

Accused ATM thief captured by police

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a series of ATM robberies over the past nine months.

Goonellabah man allegedly behind robberies

Local Partners

Byron mayor welcomes 33.5% rate rise

MAYOR responds to largest rate rise in the state.

Vintage Festival is a big idea for a small village

CREATIVE: Bankhouse Originals owner Susan Richardson with a re-purposed coat hook made out of a crate.

Would you like to go to a Vintage Festival?

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

FIRST came the thigh gap. That was quickly followed by the ab crack. Now there is a new celeb selfie craze from celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,000,000 ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $97,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay's town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $82,500

This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near new...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!