A mothers challenging role

The most important thing for mums is to be there and be involved in their child's lives

INTERRELATE is reminding mums it's ok not to stay on top of it all - food doesn't always have to be home-cooked, the house can stay messy and they don't have to dress up or present the perfect image.

Area Manager for Interrelate's Lismore centre and the North Coast region, Julie Leete, said the most important thing is that children get what they need from their mum.

"Everything else can slide at times and you shouldn't beat yourself up about it", Ms Leete said.

Interrelate said children need their mum's involvement in their lives, quality time, attention, affection, communication, discipline, praise and encouragement.

Ms Leete said the points were particulary important for mothers of young children but there is no reason to stop as they grow older.

"Continuing to provide this for your children as they grow older will see you have a strong, positive connection with your children into adulthood," she said.

Interrelate is a not-for-profit provider of relationship services across NSW and offers confidential counselling where mums can get the support they need, talk about their role as a mum and learn how to relate more effectively to their children.

Interrelate runs various parenting programs such as Being a Mum, Positive Parenting, The Challenge of Disciplining Your Children and Ideas for Parenting Teens among others.

Call your local centre on 1300 473 528 to enquire about upcoming dates or visit www.interrelate.org.au.