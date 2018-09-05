Menu
Robert 'Robbo' Canning playing his didgeridoo outside of Coles Grafton.
A man's journey to find his cultural roots

ebony stansfield
5th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
DIDGERIDOO player Robert Canning has been on a journey to find his cultural roots.

From Urunga, Mr Canning came to Clarence Valley to learn about his grandmother's side of the family - "because Mum was stolen generation and I came up this way to meet some of the Robinson family and the Laurie family," he said.

"My grandmother was a Robinson and my great-grandmother was a Laurie, so just meeting some of the local Aboriginal people, finally getting back to my tribe and my culture."

Mr Canning has been playing the didgeridoo for 20years but said his style of playing had changed over time.

He said there were two styles of playing - traditional and contemporary.

"The way I play is contemporary and it's attractive to people for when they're coming in (the shopping centre)," he said.

"Everyone can feel the vibes coming from the didg."

The aspect of meeting new people inspired him to play and busk.

"Sharing my culture to everyone - it's great. I get to meet new people, indigenous and non-indigenous," Mr Canning said.

He said during his time busking in the Clarence Valley, members of the community would dance and smile in response to his music.

The musician also performs sound healing on the people he meets.

"I get them to close their eyes and I play the didg around them," he said.

One woman he recently performed his sound healing on outside Coles supermarket in Grafton started crying after he finished and told him a pain in her chest had released, MrCanning said.

"She was grieving for her husband and that made her feel better."

