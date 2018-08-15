Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a serious condition after an excavator fell on him at a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.
A man is in a serious condition after an excavator fell on him at a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.
News

Excavator falls on man at worksite

by Campbell Gellie
15th Aug 2018 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a excavator fell on him in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported the man was crushed by an exactor while working at Helensvale.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were sent to the Latrobe Ave address at 11.10am.

Paramedics are currently taking the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

This follows a single vehicle crash on the M1 this morning.

coast man critial injuries excavtor fell gold coast work accident

Top Stories

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Council News THE council will give money back to businesses and make changes to the rate structure before the next budget.

    Revved up over more racing events in Kyogle area

    premium_icon Revved up over more racing events in Kyogle area

    Council News Robust debate over the future of motorsport in the Kyogle area.

    Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    premium_icon Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    News Make sure you get your Aldi fix before next week

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Breaking Both people were taken to Lismore Base Hospital

    Local Partners