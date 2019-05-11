Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
News

Man suffers life-threatening burns at Melbourne Airport

by Sophie Welsh
11th May 2019 12:51 PM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport this morning.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called to the airport at 10.10am and treated a man in his 40s with "extensive burns to his upper and lower body".

The man was taken by road ambulance to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

It's not known how the incident happened or whether the man was an airport employee.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

editors picks emergency services hospitalisation injuries melbourne airport severe burns

Top Stories

    Fans slam Iggy Azalea for posting GoT spoilers

    Fans slam Iggy Azalea for posting GoT spoilers

    News SPOILERS are coming... so save this story for later if you haven't seen the third episode of season eight yet.

    Juggling and silly antics coming to comedy festival

    premium_icon Juggling and silly antics coming to comedy festival

    Whats On Joel Salom adds a little razzle dazzle to the line up

    Greens file complaint about independent candidate's logo

    premium_icon Greens file complaint about independent candidate's logo

    Politics A federal candidate has been criticised over his campaign material

    Country music star shines at SCU

    premium_icon Country music star shines at SCU

    Music Country music star shares industry experiences with students