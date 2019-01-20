Menu
Man dies in Bruce Highway ute crash

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jan 2019 11:09 AM
A MAN has died from injuries sustained in a car crash on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two dual cab utilities were travelling in opposite directions on the highway about 5.30am Saturday when one sideswiped the other.

"As a result, a grey Holden Colorado left the road and rolled a number of times," the spokesman said.

"The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Townsville Hospital where he later died."

The driver and passenger of the other ute were not physically injured.

The Townsville Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident, anyone with information that could assist police with their inquiries is urged to phone Police Link on 131 444.

bruce highway crash editors picks fatality

