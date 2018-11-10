Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man dies after boat capsizes
News

A man has died after a boat capsized off the Coffs Coast

9th Nov 2018 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a boat capsized north of Coffs Harbour today.

Emergency services were called to Campbells Beach on Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach, following reports a vessel had capsized about 200m off shore about 11.15am.

A short time later, the boat and the body of a man washed ashore.

The man, believed to be aged in his 80s, is yet to be formally identified.

It's not known if there was anyone else on the boat at the time.

A search is currently being conducted by Marine Rescue, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, and Surf Live Saving.

The capsized vessel will be forensically examined.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach.
Boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach. Trevor Veale

EARLIER: A MAN has died after a boat capsized off Coffs Harbour.

Police on scene have confirmed an overturned boat was found at sea along with a man's body on Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter is conducting patrols of the beach to see if there were other passengers on board.

The man has not been identified. Police are set to release more details shortly.

Related Items

capsize coffs coast coffs harbour fatal sapphire beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    People and Places "THE water was murky and cold and there was significant danger of the vehicle sliding deeper into the river further endangering the officers' lives."

    Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    premium_icon Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    News Rest stop operators have their futures hanging in the balance

    Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    premium_icon Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    News School-leavers urged to balance their celebrations with their safety

    REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    premium_icon REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    News Awarded medals for gallantry, one solider never fully recovered

    Local Partners