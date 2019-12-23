Menu
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
News

Man dies after car crashes into tree

Alison Paterson
23rd Dec 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
IT'S the news no family wants at any time of year, let alone in the lead up to Christmas.

Richmond police District Inspector Darren Cloake said on Sunday afternoon a man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

"The man aged 45 died around 4,30pm after the NSW registered Jeep Patriot he was driving on Eltham Rd exited the roadway and hit a tree," he said.

"The accident was witnessed by a number of people and emergency services were contacted and arrived at the scene.

"But the man was pronounced deceased."

Insp Cloake said the man was yet to be formally identified.

He said it is understood the man was on a student via and was attending the Envirotech campus at Byron Bay.

Insp Cloake said the man was a US citizen from Branson in Missouri.

"It appeared the man was driving to the airport to collect a friend." he said.

"We have notified the US Consulate and the brief of evidence being prepared for the coroner."

Lismore Northern Star

