From a lewd man to a dog locked in car, police kept busy

Tweed Byron Police have been kept busy this week. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Tweed Byron Police have been kept busy this week. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE from the Tweed Byron District responded to a number of calls for assistance last week.

The incidents ranged from a naked man acting in a lewd manner, to locking a dog in the car.

Male fined for lewd behaviour, Tyagarah Beach

Around 4.30pm on Tuesday, Police attended Tyagarah Beach, after a man was reported to be naked and acting in a lewd manner in a non-designated, clothing optional area.

Police patrolled the area, locating a naked 31-year-old male in the non-designated area. He was issued an infringement notice and moved on from the area.

Male charged with High Range drink driving, Pottsville

In the early hours of Saturday November 14, police detected a Mazda sedan driving on

Overall Drive Pottsville. The vehicle was displaying hazard lights and was swerving in and out of its lane.

Police stopped the vehicle for a breath test. The 24-year-old female driver tested positive,

thereby, was arrested and taken to Kingscliff Police Station.

The subsequent breath analysis revealed a reading of 0.151, more than three times the legal limit. She was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of; Drive with a High Range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol.

She will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court next month.

Male fined for locking his dog in his car, Cabarita

Around midday, on Friday, police were called to Cabarita Beach carpark after a

dog was found to be locked in a car.

The reported temperature for the Tweed Coast at that time, was 26 degrees.

Police attended a short time later to find a small dog locked in the car, which was parked in full sunlight. There was no water in the car.

It was clear to police and the person reporting, that the dog was in distress.

The owner returned to the vehicle a short time later and the dog was removed from the car. The owner was issued a $500 infringement notice for; being in charge of an animal, failing to exercise care.

Male assaulted, Johnson Street, Byron Bay

Around 2am Sunday, a 44-year-old man was walking with friends in Jonson Street, Byron Bay, when he had a disagreement with an unidentified man.

During the incident, the unidentified man threw a beer bottle at the other man. The bottle struck his nose, causing a laceration. The man was treated at hospital.

The unidentified man ran away from the scene and was unable to be located. He was described as; male, caucasian, medium build, short brown hair, tattoo on calf, wearing black/white striped shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police are following up CCTV footage of the incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) or Byron Bay Police (02 6685 9499).