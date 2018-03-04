Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRICKS: Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne are The Naked Magicians.
TRICKS: Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne are The Naked Magicians. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

VIDEO: A magic show with a lot to hide

Javier Encalada
by
4th Mar 2018 9:20 AM

THE Naked Magicians are the world's naughtiest and funniest magic show.

They strip away the top hats and capes to promise full-frontal illusions.

Starring Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, The Naked Magicians combine magic and muscles.

Tyler said clothes were not required for their act.

"Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants," Tyler said.

WARNING: NUDITY

Christopher Wayne said the 'buff bros' went from best friends to partners in prestidigitation in 2014 following several boisterous audience members asking them to make their clothes disappear.

"It's kind of crazy because magic is the second-oldest profession ever and we couldn't believe that no one had combined the two things that everyone loves - magic and nudity," said Wayne.

Tyler swam competitively at the Australian National Championships and Pan Pacific Games before becoming a professional magician for corporate events around the world.

"Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game," Wayne said.

The show includes coarse language, sexual references, some nudity and is intended for audiences 18+.

ballina ballina rsl magic show naked magicians northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star
Rescue helicopter called to car crash

Rescue helicopter called to car crash

News A WOMAN has been treated for traumatic injuries at the scene of a car crash before being airlifted to hospital.

Fatal crash after motorcycle clips motorhome

Fatal crash after motorcycle clips motorhome

News Fatal motorcycle accident on Pacific Highway

Crowd to fund Ben Wilson's new album to go vinyl

Crowd to fund Ben Wilson's new album to go vinyl

Community Crowd to fund Ben Wilson's new album to go vinyl

Local Partners