A love story: 'Marry me again, Sugar'

FIRST TIME: John Marchant and Phyllis Peart were married in August 1964.
by Susanna Freymark

"MARRY me, Sugar.”

It was the second time in John Marchant's life that he had proposed to Phyllis Peart.

This time though, he wasn't able to get down on one knee.

His days were numbered by a malignant tumour on his spine.

On January 30, John was reunited with his wife at the Richmond Lodge in Casino.

He knew he didn't have long.

John told nurse Jacinta Gray that he wanted to renew his vows with Phyllis who he first married 54 years ago.

Phyllis had been at the aged care facility since 2016 due to dementia.

John was a regular visitor until his own health deteriorated and he was admitted to Richmond Lodge. On the evening of January 31 he asked to renew his vows to his wife despite her fading memory.

"A celebrant or minister was not able to be organised so one of a registered nurse performed a casual ceremony,” Ms Gray said.

The couple renewed their vows at Richmond Lodge, two days before John died.
Phyllis wore a blue dress.

John wanted to get down on one knee but physically was unable to. He asked Sugar to marry him again.

She said, "yes Bub,” her nickname for John.

Phyllis stayed with John that night.

"She knew he was sick and wasn't going to get better,” Ms Gray said.

Two days later John died.

Phyllis remains at Richmond Lodge perhaps unaware of how life outside has changed yet she can hold onto the joy of a man she loved marrying her twice.

Staff were moved by the couple's enduring love and shared this story.

Heart shape.
Lismore Northern Star
