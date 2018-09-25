A love of vintage-chic style opens new doors

VINTAGE CHIC: Christine Scott has recently moved her popular vintage dressmaking and fabric business Gleanings from an arcade to a light and spacious store on Carrington St, Lismore.

VINTAGE CHIC: Christine Scott has recently moved her popular vintage dressmaking and fabric business Gleanings from an arcade to a light and spacious store on Carrington St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

A RAINBOW range of amazing retro fabrics and clothing awaits those who appreciate quality work and individual tailoring at Gleanings.

Self-confessed bower-bird, Christine Scott recently moved her business from an arcade to a street-front shop at 19 Carrington St, near the corner of Magellan St.

Ms Scott said after seven years of being based in an arcade, the natural light which floods the space is ideal for her sewing and dressmaking.

And she loves the fact she can work at her sewing machine or hand-sew items as potential customers wander past.

"I like working in the shop window as people don't often see this kind of work these days,” she said.

"People see me working on an item and it's a visual clue to what I do.”

Ms Scott said while she lost a lot of fabric and buttons when her store in the Star Court Arcade when it was flooded when ex-Cyclone Debbie swept through the region last year, she has replaced it with some amazing 1940s items.

"A friend of mine was given the contract to clean out a warehouse in Toowoomba which had been locked since the 1960s,” she said.

"When he opened the door he found racks and racks full of 1940s clothing which had never been worn, bolts and bolts of fabric, original buttons and zippers.”

Ms Scott said she nearly swooned when she heard of this windfall.

"With the government grant I got from the flood I bought quite a bit from him,” she said.

"I've got some 1940s fabric which has never seen sunlight.”

Standing in her store, Ms Scott said she loved her work which allows her to employ the skills she honed as a commercial sewer and create and repair beautiful items of clothing.

"Doing alterations and repairs means I am not adding to the shoddy clothing which ends up in landfill,” she said.

"I'm really into restoring and repairing clothing and recycling.”

A love of handmade clothing has seen Ms Scott collect haberdashery items from times gone by.

"I've always collected vintage sewing patterns and fabric,” she said.

"As well as making clothing from these patterns, I also do a lot of costumes for stage work and people might want something for a theme party.”