A love of clothes the secret to 50 years in business

50 YEARS IN BUSINESS: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ballina business Corries Fashions are Renee Charleston (left) Corrie Stedman (centre, back), Cozette Purdy (right) and Noah Charleston. Contributed

CORRIE Stedman stepped into her Ballina fashion business on March 3, 1969 - that's a few months before the historic moon landing.

And the stars and planets definitely aligned for Ms Stedman as she is now celebrating 50 years in business.

However, she says the success of Corries Fashions in the Wigmore Arcade was not so much influenced by astrology, but more by the passion she has both for business and clothes.

And then add the support she has received from the local community.

"When I started, I never thought that I would be here for 50 years,” she said.

"But I love clothes, and that's a driving force. When you love doing something, it makes it very easy.”

Her mother used to work in the shop, and now Corrie's daughter, Renee is on deck, along with Cozette Purdy who has been an employee since 1992.

Corrie bought the former business Miss Marlene and changed the name of the shop which was originally located on the Swish coffee shop side of the River St Wigmore Arcade entrance.

About four years ago or so, the business moved to the opposite side of the arcade.

Corrie said Ballina had grown from a place where "everybody knew each other” to the town it is today during her time in business.

And while she has stayed up with the times, sourcing unique fashion from China, Thailand and Australian suppliers, she has not entered the online world, and doesn't have plans to.

But with her network of regulars, she said she didn't feel the need to as some of her customers travel from places like the Gold Coast.

Corrie is holding an in-store celebration from April 29 to May 4 with a glass of wine for customers and some great specials.