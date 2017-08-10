25°
A look at both sides of the same-sex marriage debate

Claudia Jambor
| 10th Aug 2017 5:30 AM
The rainbow flag has become a symbol for IDAHOT rights and marriage equality.
Rob Williams

UPSET and disappointed were the emotions that Lismore City councillor Darlene Cook felt when the Federal Government announced it would run a postal plebiscite to vote on same-sex marriage as early as next month.

Cr Cook, a stalwart campaigner for marriage equality, was against the postal and contemporary plebiscite given their results would not be binding on the parliament.

"If they have the guts that they say they have they should enact laws within parliament they should vote on the matter in parliament," she said.

In 2004, then-Prime Minister John Howard changed the Marriage Act to the "union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others".

The amendment Cr Cook said was "grossly unfair in this day and age in a democracy like Australia."

"To be deliberately excluded from a right that my brothers have, my sisters have my nieces and nephews have - it's treating a large proportion of the Australian population as second class citizens," she said.

Lismore lawyer Amanda Mead said it was "beyond words" why marriage equality doesn't exist in Australia.

"Love is love," Ms Mead said, who pointed to more important issues the government could be prioritising.

Psychologist, James Alexander said he couldn't identify any reason why same-sex marriage shouldn't be legalised.

"It's okay to have differing views, society can go on," Dr Alexander said.

Historically, Dr Alexander said people had evolved on attitudes towards racism and sexism for example.

He said the social change highlighted how adaptive we are as a species.

"Humans are generally quite good about being adaptive. I think most people would be fine in legalisation of gay marriage," Dr Alexander said.

The other side of the same-sex marriage debate

RELIGIOUS viewpoints have shaped much of the opposition against the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Reverend Matthew Jones, of St Mary's Anglican Church in Ballina, said the debate around marriage equality posed as "an interesting issue in the time of the church."

"(There are) differing views on how the bible speaks to marriage equality," Rev Jones said.

He said for some in his congregation, redefining the long-upheld concept of marriage meaning a union between a man and a woman would be "a struggle".

More conversation would be needed before people would feel comfortable on redefining the term, Rev Jones said.

Remaining impartial on the issue, Rev Jones said would ensure he could be open to discuss the issue with those within the congregation and community.

On the other hand Lismore City councillor, Gianpiero Battista has taken a stand against changing the marriage act.

He said he wasn't against same-sex unions but he opposed changing the definition of marriage.

"The reason is that it doesn't accommodate to everybody in the community, there's a lot of people that disagree (with same-sex marriage)," Cr Battista said.

"If we were really fair we should sit down and work out a solution that really makes equality for everybody, not just for one side of the argument."

Rev Jones and Cr Battista criticised the non-binding nature of the postal plebiscite on the parliament.

Cr Battista said the postal plebiscite signified the Federal Government breaking its commitment of a compulsory vote.

He said the voluntary postal vote would not enable the voting public to have their say on the controversial subject.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  marriage equality northern rivers politics plebescite same-sex marriage

