A link between the business board and the surfing board

WINNER: Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan won the Open Women's and Under-16 Girls' events at the BK Surf Classic held at Broken Head over the June long weekend. Krakafoto

SURFING NSW has launched a program of marketing and community-building partnership opportunities at an inaugural Surf Summit, hosted by the newly formed NSW Parliamentary Friends of Surfing last month.

Surfing NSW Chairman John O'Neill outlined the opportunities surfing presents for organisations to connect with more than 1.5 million Australian surfers and to engage with the surf lifestyle as a vehicle for improving community health and well-being.

Partnership programs offered are:

Surfers Rescue 24/7 (teaching surfers to save lives)

Road to the 2020 Olympic Games

Learn to Surf (including safe surfing zones on our beaches)

Community Connections (grassroots engagement with coastal communities via 110 active NSW Boardrider Clubs)

Women on Waves (Supporting women via participation in surf activities)

Targeted new events to bring to NSW

The Epic Surf Road Trip (engage behind-the-scenes with some of our most exceptional Pro Surfers as they enjoy the surf lifestyle and participate in six key surfing events along the NSW coastline).

Ethan Smith, Media, Communications and Operations Manager at Surfing NSW said the Ballina, Lennox, Byron Bay and Tweed areas should enjoy specific focus.

"That's an area that we really want to nurture, that's an area where we see exponential growth not only in surfing but in all the programs that revolve around the sport as well," he said.

Mr Smith said Surfers Rescue 24/7 is a CPR and board rescue program that aims to teach surfers how to save lives in the absence of surf life saving or in conjunction with it.

"It's funded through the NSW government and we have been doing it for the last two years," he said.

"We believe that the Women on Waves and the Surfers Rescue programs could potentially overlap, we have plans to roll out those as time goes on."

Mr Smith said the strategic partnership will allow to connect with local businesses.

"Inclusivity means that the sport will grow, specially towards the Olympics because we are about to hit mainstream with the Olympic inclusion," he said.

"Businesses in that area interested in exploring a partnership with us can contact Surfing NSW and we will ensure that we can deliver it in a way that is beneficial to all parties."

Chairman John O'Neill said the opportunities include platforms for promoting mental health, ocean health, youth health and well-being through surfing, as well as surf and surf lifestyle events.

"We believe surfing can enrich communities and help create a healthier and happier society," Mr O'Neill said.

For details visit the Surfing NSW website.