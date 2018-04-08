A lift of inspiration for Tia

WEIGHTLIFTING: "My cousin Jade... she was meant to be coming to watch me compete and I will be definitely lifting for her and I'll have her in my heart come game day and to be on that platform,” Toomey told The Observer last week.

Golden smile. Nigel Hallett GLA080418TIA

She came with purpose and intent in the 58kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

She wanted to lift to glory for her late cousin Jade Dixson and Gladstone CrossFit owner Tia-Clair Toomey has done her little cousin proud.

Gladstone's Toomey, who is also the world's fittest woman, lifted a personal best snatch of 87kg and then a clean-and-jerk of 114kg to clinch a Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning total of 201kg.

Toomey pipped favourite, Canada's Tali Darsigny, by 1kg and the pint-sized powerhouse stepped up with every fresh challenge where she lifted 107 and 111 before he triumphant final lift.

Her proud husband and coach Shane Orr said mental strength came to the fore.

"It certainly was an extraordinary result and obviously that was the intent to go out there and showcase what she's worked so hard for,” he said.

RAW EMOTION: Tia-Clair Toomey of Australia celebrates with family and friends after winning the gold medal. Robert Cianflone

"Even with the loss of her family member earlier in the week leading to her performance.

"From a coaching perspective for her to go from hitting rock bottom, it could have really affected her emotionally and then switching on during the day and delivering a gold for your country - from a husband's point of view, it was a roller coast of emotions for myself.”

Orr said the past few days were spent reflecting on what Toomey has achieved and Dixson's funeral will be held this afternoon in Buderim.

"Come Tuesday it will be back in the gym and get ready for the CrossFit Games,” Orr said.

Toomey won the 2017 CrossFit Games world championship in the closest result of the event's history when she beat Brisbane's Kara Webb by just two points.

The Gold Coast Games gold medal was the icing on the cake as she has improved in each outing.

In 2015 she was 26th at the world championships in Houston, and two years ago finished 14th at the Rio Olympics with a 189kg total (82kg snatch, 107kg clean and jerk).

She proved she was one to watch at the Commonwealth Championships in September last year when she finished fourth with a 177kg total (75kg snatch, 102kg clean and jerk).