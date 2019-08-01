A-League squad to host free clinic at G'bah soccer club

JET SETTER: The Newcastle Jets' Benjamin Kantarovski celebrates a goal against Sydney FC. The Jets will host a coaching clinic in Lismore next month.

NEWCASTLE Jets' A-League squad will host 200 aspiring young footballers at a coaching clinic in Lismore.

It is the fifth year the Jets squad and coaches have held regional junior clinics.

The Jets will arrive in Lismore on Wednesday, September 4, where the squad will host the free clinic at Goonellabah Soccer Club for boys and girls aged 5 to 14.

There will be football skills and drills, goody bags and a sausage sizzle afterwards.

The clinic is part of the Jets:PLAY program, run in partnership with major community partner Greater Bank.

Newcastle Jets chief executive officer Lawrie McKinna said the club was looking forward to continuing to engage with soccer fans beyond the Hunter region.

"With Greater Bank's backing and the additional support of Football Far North Coast, we are delighted to bring our Newcastle Jets players and their skills to the Lismore community,” McKinna said.

Matt Hingston from Greater Bank said the partnership with the Newcastle Jets, now in its fifth year, provided an important platform for the bank to connect with customers in key regional markets.

To register for the Lismore clinic, go to https://membership.newcastlejets.com.au/events/view/1216