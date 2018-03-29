A killer gig guide fit for a queen
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Mandy Nolan Presents the Big Gig With Katrina Davidson and Ann Howe 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Micka Scene 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Quality St Hip Hop 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Bourbon St 8pm; Cougars Nightclub Some Blonde DJ 9:30pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Undercover 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Tijuana Cartel 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius R'n'B Request Night 8.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Deli 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Peter Byrne 5pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Lisa Hunt & Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bluesfest Buskers Competition Final 12m; DJ Reiflex 6pm
- Byron Beachside Markets Main Beach Foreshore: Kellie Knight & The Daze + Hayley Grace 10am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Horace Bevan & Glen Massey 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Archie Rye 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Tijuana Cartel + Digital Afrika 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: 4x4 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
Saturday, March 31
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mal Eastic & Andrew Hegedus 6pm; Level One - The Killer Queen Experience 8pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Smooth Grooves 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Guy Kachel 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 4pm
- Casino RSM Club: Cath Simes Band 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Local DJs 8pm
- Coraki Hotel: Massive 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Way Street 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Undercover Band 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dinkum Bohos 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Live Entertainment 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
- Sedgers Reef Hotel, Iluka: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadows 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, April 1
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Country Music Club 11.30am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Sunday Safari Presents Motez, Nixon & Guests 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 12 noon
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Puppetry of the Penis 8pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Electrik Lemonade 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Stuart Black 3.30pm, Money Shot 8.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Live Entertainment 12.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Wall of Love 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jordan Grace 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm
Monday, April 2
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sebastian Winter 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, April 3
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, April 4
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan O'Meara Duo 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm