DON'T STOP ME: Killer Queen is a Brisbane-based band paying homage to rock quartet Queen. The band is fronted by John Blunt (pictured) whose uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury adds to the band's appeal. At Level One Ballina RSL this Saturday from 8.30pm. $30. 18+.
Whats On

A killer gig guide fit for a queen

29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Mandy Nolan Presents the Big Gig With Katrina Davidson and Ann Howe 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Micka Scene 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Quality St Hip Hop 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Bourbon St 8pm; Cougars Nightclub Some Blonde DJ 9:30pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Undercover 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Tijuana Cartel 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius R'n'B Request Night 8.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Deli 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Peter Byrne 5pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Lisa Hunt & Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bluesfest Buskers Competition Final 12m; DJ Reiflex 6pm
  • Byron Beachside Markets Main Beach Foreshore: Kellie Knight & The Daze + Hayley Grace 10am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Horace Bevan & Glen Massey 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Archie Rye 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Tijuana Cartel + Digital Afrika 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: 4x4 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm

Saturday, March 31

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mal Eastic & Andrew Hegedus 6pm; Level One - The Killer Queen Experience 8pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Smooth Grooves 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Guy Kachel 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 4pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Cath Simes Band 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Local DJs 8pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Massive 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Way Street 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Undercover Band 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dinkum Bohos 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Live Entertainment 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
  • Sedgers Reef Hotel, Iluka: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadows 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, April 1

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Country Music Club 11.30am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Sunday Safari Presents Motez, Nixon & Guests 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 12 noon
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Puppetry of the Penis 8pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Leigh James 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Electrik Lemonade 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Stuart Black 3.30pm, Money Shot 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Live Entertainment 12.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Wall of Love 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jordan Grace 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm

Monday, April 2

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sebastian Winter 12.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, April 3

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Animal Ventura 7.30pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, April 4

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristan O'Meara Duo 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
