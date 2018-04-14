A Jolley driver at Lismore speedway

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Jacob Jolley continues to chase points tonight at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway in the Lismore Workers' Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America Series.

SECOND generation driver Jacob Jolley is well aware how important tonight's fixture is at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

It's the penultimate round of the Lismore Workers' Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America Series and points will be vital.

Jolley is currently placed seventh in the standings and is assured of an automatic qualification into the title-deciding final, which is open to the top 20 scorers, later this month.

However, a good performance this evening with a good score card will place him closer to the front of the field when it comes to the business end of the season for the wingless division in a couple of weeks' time in the winner-take-all 25-lap main event on April 28.

"Points are very important at this time of the season and with an air ticket to America as the prize, this evening will be one of the most important rounds of the series,” Jolley said.

It's all about getting a favourable, upfront stating position for the upcoming shoot-out so every point earned tonight is valuable in the countdown to the final.

"I just hope to keep the points coming and with only two rounds remaining, every point is vital,” he said.

Jolley is in his first season of wingless sprintcar racing after competing previously in junior sedans and go-karts.

He has speedway competition in his veins and was born into the sport.

His father, Jason Jolley, was a star of the modified production sedan division at Lismore Speedway years ago and won an Australian championship in the early 2000s.

Jacob one day eyes off moving up to the brutal horsepower 410 V8 sprintcar open class, but right now he is happy with his lot, driving wingless sprintcars with a lesser engine capacity and horsepower.

He says it serves as the ideal training ground for his future years in the sport.

V8 dirt modified racing also will be featured on tonight's program.

An impressive entry list has been received by organisers with upward of 30 nominations received, headed by Australian champions Mark Robinson, Andrew Pezzutti and Scott Cannon.

David Hopping, who recently returned to V8 dirt modified racing after sometime on the sidelines, has again made the trek from Sydney.

His comeback has brought with it mixed form and he will obviously be hoping for a better run than his previous racing venture into the northern NSW region when he finished his night in the fence after he was involved in a crash during the Good Friday main event at Grafton Speedway.

Racing for street stocks, junior sedans, production sedans and national four cylinder sedans also will be featured on this evening's program.

Gates open at 3pm with racing from 6pm.