Job seeker ridiculed about his weight

Lismore man Daniel Jones moved to a new employment services provider after an unpleasant experience with Tursa. Jasmine Burke

A JOB-SEEKER looking to re-enter the work force after a stint on the disability pension believes an employment agency discriminated against him because of his weight.

Lismore man Daniel Jones said he was left feeling "depressed and worthless" by an encounter with a Tursa employee and despite telling the case worker he wanted to work he did not receive the help he expected.

He claimed he was told to go and get a medical certificate which would permit him to continue to receive financial benefits without having to work for a set period.

"He kept trying to push me to go back to the doctor to get an exception certificate, even printing it out for me before I could say anything else... I said no, I do not want that, I want help," Mr Jones said, after having been exempt from looking for work for the past three months.

Mr Jones also reported having told the man he was starting back at Lismore Tafe to do a certificate in transport and logistics he was told "what's the point in that - no one will give you a job because its too much risk getting in and out of trucks".

He said the course would help him manage his depression and motivates him to lose weight and socialise.

"In my two meetings with him I also told him I was in the process of doing the ground work to start my own internet based herbal tea business, but he replied in a sarcastic way - 'you can't even get a job, how are you going run a business' - and then he added 'sitting behind a computer all day is not going to help is it'."

"He looked me over disgustingly and said 'I wouldn't even give you a job'.

"When you're in your forties and you're overweight your chances of getting a job are next to nothing... I know I have a lot more disadvantages but I'm not going to give up," he said.

Mr Jones has since been transferred to ETC (Enterprise & Training Company) after making a formal complaint.

He said the manager of Tursa phoned him last Friday and made an apology on behalf of the company and told him the matter would be looked in to.

Tursa Employment and Training in Lismore was contacted but did not wish to make comment.