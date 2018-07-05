One hundred gigs to entertain you this week
Thursday, (today) July 5
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Brungas + Guests 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Loveys EP Launch Tour 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Acid Bleed 7pm; Upstairs - Riff Pysch Supreme Featuring Death By Carrot, Odysseus Reborn, Fly Agaric and Café Enema 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Change Tree 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) July 6
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Level One - The Everly Brothers & Frankie Valli - Celebrating the Hits 7pm; Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Chango Tree 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Follow The Fox 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents How They Got Over 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Damaged, Clowns, Pagan, Masochist, Flat Bickie, No Parade + Guests 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Donna & Greg 8.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Tina Appleby 5pm; Front Bar - Dave Saunders 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Method 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Sessions Open Stage 2.20pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mammoth Tooth 7pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 8pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Marta Kalani Trio 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, July 7
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Gavin Doniger 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
- Brunswick Heads Picture House: Revelation International Film Festival Presents McKellen: Playing the Part 6pm; Virginia Minnesota 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Curious, DJs & Musicians Collaborate 6pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Top Dog Film Festival 6pm; Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour 8.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Outside The Square 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Mercy Mercy 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Dan Hannaford 7.30pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Money Shot 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Bridge and Button 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Living in the 70s Dinner and Show 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Hekly & Jive 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Freowin Harper 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Shem 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: 80s night with Bay Side Beats 5pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp Duo 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dennis Wilson Band 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, July 8
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents McKellen: Playing The Part 4pm; The Experimental City 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: You Am I 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Waste Free For The Sea: Screening of Blue - Presented by Byron Shire Council 7pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Tina Appleby 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Federal Doma Cafe: Glenn Kellett With Guests 12pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Lismore Jazz Club Presents Dan Bolton 2pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Salmonella Dub Sound System 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon Street 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Nightcap Jazz 1pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Monkey and The Fish 4pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Super Love 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Darkbluegrass 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Free The Genie 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
Monday, July 9
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents How They Got Over 2pm; Virginia Minnesota 4pm; Hobbyhorse Revolution 6pm; Beast 9pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presented By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Croaker and the Honeybee 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, July 10
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Andy Jans-Brown 7.30pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6,45pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Birdmans Trivia 6.15pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, July 11
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presented By Gabriel Otu 10.30am; 11th Arakwal NAIDOC Film Screening 6.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Gollan hotel, Lismore: Blues With Ben 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meloa 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm