LAUNCH: SAY What You Please is the second album by The Loveys: Belinda Eadsforth, Jenny Parenteau, Janet Swain, Sue Stenning and Pam Freeman offer harmonies, great arrangements, percussion and ravishing style. At the Brunswick Picture House, today from 7pm.
One hundred gigs to entertain you this week

Javier Encalada
by
5th Jul 2018 4:30 PM
Thursday, (today) July 5

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Brungas + Guests 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Loveys EP Launch Tour 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Acid Bleed 7pm; Upstairs - Riff Pysch Supreme Featuring Death By Carrot, Odysseus Reborn, Fly Agaric and Café Enema 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Change Tree 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Alisha Todd 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) July 6

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Level One - The Everly Brothers & Frankie Valli - Celebrating the Hits 7pm; Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Chango Tree 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Follow The Fox 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents How They Got Over 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Damaged, Clowns, Pagan, Masochist, Flat Bickie, No Parade + Guests 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Donna & Greg 8.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Tina Appleby 5pm; Front Bar - Dave Saunders 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Method 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and a Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Sessions Open Stage 2.20pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mammoth Tooth 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Bear 8pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Marta Kalani Trio 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, July 7

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Leigh James 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Gavin Doniger 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; DJ Fonzaius 9pm
  • Brunswick Heads Picture House: Revelation International Film Festival Presents McKellen: Playing the Part 6pm; Virginia Minnesota 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Curious, DJs & Musicians Collaborate 6pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Top Dog Film Festival 6pm; Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour 8.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Outside The Square 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Mercy Mercy 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Dan Hannaford 7.30pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Money Shot 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Bridge and Button 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Josh Hamilton Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Living in the 70s Dinner and Show 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Hekly & Jive 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Freowin Harper 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Shem 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: 80s night with Bay Side Beats 5pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp Duo 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dennis Wilson Band 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, July 8

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents McKellen: Playing The Part 4pm; The Experimental City 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: You Am I 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Waste Free For The Sea: Screening of Blue - Presented by Byron Shire Council 7pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Tina Appleby 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
  • Federal Doma Cafe: Glenn Kellett With Guests 12pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Lismore Jazz Club Presents Dan Bolton 2pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Salmonella Dub Sound System 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon Street 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Nightcap Jazz 1pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Monkey and The Fish 4pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Super Love 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Darkbluegrass 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Free The Genie 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm

Monday, July 9

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Revelation International Film Festival Presents How They Got Over 2pm; Virginia Minnesota 4pm; Hobbyhorse Revolution 6pm; Beast 9pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presented By Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Croaker and the Honeybee 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, July 10

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Andy Jans-Brown 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6,45pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Birdmans Trivia 6.15pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, July 11

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop Presented By Gabriel Otu 10.30am; 11th Arakwal NAIDOC Film Screening 6.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Gollan hotel, Lismore: Blues With Ben 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meloa 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

