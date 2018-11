A hundred shows to entertain you this week

ON STAGE: In Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, ambitious government minister Sir Robert Chiltern's smooth ascent to the top seems assured until Mrs Cheveley appears in London with damning proof of his previous financial chicanery. The cast includes real-life father and son Edward and Freddie Fox, Frances Barber (pictured), Nathaniel Parker, Sally Bretton and Susan Hampshire. This is a screening of the theatre performance, recorded live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London in June. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, this Saturday, from 1pm. $25.