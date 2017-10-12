A hundred reasons to have a great night out

Thursday, (today) October 12
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia with Trent 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Riley Pearce + Guests 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Byron Bay Film Festival Presents Crazywise 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sarah From Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jez Mead 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) October 13
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Fred Cole 5pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - Luke Vassella 8.30pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Dell & Raven Duo 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Phil & Tilley 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Dan Clarke Band 9pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Mercy Mercy 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Bob Downe: Bob's Back 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Soul Sisters 5pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Andy Buckle 6pm; Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Guest DJ Kye Somerville 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Black Friday Halloween Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Murwillumbah Services & Memorial Club: Trombone Kellie Gang 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Jazz and Gumbo With The Magnificence 6.30pm 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Jock Barnes Band 9.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Thor Phillips 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: Goldilishous 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa & The Black Pearl 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Shelly May 6.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 6pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ray Red 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm
- Saturday, October 14
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Thor Phillips 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Clark Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Gary Edgar 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tom & Jarry DJs 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Bob Downe: Bob's Back 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Vibes 6pm
- Charcoal Inn. Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Undercover 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Raw Muscle 7.30pm; Monkey and The Fish 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Mossy Rocks 9pm
- Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: The Stunned Mullets 8.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club: Austen Tayshus 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Rosie Waters 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Nocturnal Tapes 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: A Little Province 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, October 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Direct From The USA - The Legacy Tour Michael Jackson 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; Coco Republic 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Byron Bay Film Festival Presents That's Not Me 4pm; Byron Bay Film Festival Presents One Less God 7pm
- Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
- Casino RSM Club: Casino Country Music Club 11am
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Arthur Black 2.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Dean Doyle With Sophistication Presents The Rat Pack Show 2pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Wall Of Love 1pm
- Rappville Hotel: Craig Atkins 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Super Love 2pm; DJ 1Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bethanie Jolly 1pm
- The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Brown & The Dirty Channel 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ with DJ Brain Surgeon & EVA J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday, October 16
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worall 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 17
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Byron Gym (hall underneath), Byron Bay: No Lights, no Lycra 6.45pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Tim Stokes 8am
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 18
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Titus Andronicus 11am; Celeste Barber - Challenge Accepted 8pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Rodney Vincent 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout & The Rhythm 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Kevin Laso 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm