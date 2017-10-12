26°
A hundred reasons to have a great night out

COUNTRY: Kyogle singer Thor Phillips will play at Rappville Pub tomorrow friday from 7pm.
Thursday, (today) October 12

  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia with Trent 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Riley Pearce + Guests 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Byron Bay Film Festival Presents Crazywise 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sarah From Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jez Mead 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) October 13

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Fred Cole 5pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - Luke Vassella 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Dell & Raven Duo 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Phil & Tilley 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Dan Clarke Band 9pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Mercy Mercy 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Bob Downe: Bob's Back 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Soul Sisters 5pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Andy Buckle 6pm; Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Guest DJ Kye Somerville 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Black Friday Halloween Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Murwillumbah Services & Memorial Club: Trombone Kellie Gang 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Jazz and Gumbo With The Magnificence 6.30pm 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Jock Barnes Band 9.30pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Thor Phillips 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel, Casino: Goldilishous 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa & The Black Pearl 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Shelly May 6.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 6pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ray Red 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm
  • Saturday, October 14
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Thor Phillips 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Clark Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Gary Edgar 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tom & Jarry DJs 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Bob Downe: Bob's Back 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Vibes 6pm
  • Charcoal Inn. Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Undercover 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Raw Muscle 7.30pm; Monkey and The Fish 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Mossy Rocks 9pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: The Stunned Mullets 8.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club: Austen Tayshus 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Route 66 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Rosie Waters 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Nocturnal Tapes 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: A Little Province 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, October 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Direct From The USA - The Legacy Tour Michael Jackson 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; Coco Republic 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Byron Bay Film Festival Presents That's Not Me 4pm; Byron Bay Film Festival Presents One Less God 7pm
  • Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Casino Country Music Club 11am
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Arthur Black 2.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Dean Doyle With Sophistication Presents The Rat Pack Show 2pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Wall Of Love 1pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Craig Atkins 12pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Super Love 2pm; DJ 1Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bethanie Jolly 1pm
  • The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Adam Brown & The Dirty Channel 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ with DJ Brain Surgeon & EVA J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm

Monday, October 16

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worall 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, October 17

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym (hall underneath), Byron Bay: No Lights, no Lycra 6.45pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Tim Stokes 8am
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, October 18

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Titus Andronicus 11am; Celeste Barber - Challenge Accepted 8pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Rodney Vincent 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout & The Rhythm 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Kevin Laso 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

Local Partners