A hundred gigs to entertain you
Thursday, (today) June 14
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Julius Hofsteffer Trio 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Khan 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Trio 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Allensworth (USA) 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) June 15
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Glen Shepherd 4.30pm; Level One - The Beatles - The Rock & Roll Years 8pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Friendly Enemies 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Soren Carlsberg 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Bay Collective Sessions With Jordan McRobbie Band 7pm
- Casino RSM Club: Cougars Nightclub With Guest DJ Joel Fletcher 9.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction 7.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Craig Atkins 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - Tina Appleby 5pm; Dave Saunders 7.30pm; Upstairs - Jex Lopez Album Launch With The Gravediggers, The Dreamtime Divas, Arte Gitana Flamenco, Laura Nobel, Ray Arnott and Comedian Allota Bush 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Brian Watt Band 10pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Salt Steel 7pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Grace and Beau 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Psy Night Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, June 16
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Slim Pickens 6pm; level One - Drag Queen Bingo & Dinner Show 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Dan Clark Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Greg Kew 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Mood Swing & Chevy Bass 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Malcura 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Stolen By Jane Harrison 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Happy Dayz Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 8pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: The Line Lockers 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - Suga Owens 7pm; Upstairs - Resident DJ Shampoo and DJ Nimrod 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Broadfoot 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Inside Outlaw Duo 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Rob Cass 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Anderson and Lardot 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bay Side DJs - 6 DJs On Two Stages 5pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Taylor 3pm; Dan Hannaford 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jez Mead Featuring Vinnie LaDuce 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, June 17
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; Mohndoo 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Peter Tosh Tribute Show By Andrew Tosh 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Chris Aronsten 2pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 4pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Kayza K 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Allensworth 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tom Avery 'Blackboi' 2.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sit Back Sunday 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Sebastian Winter 12.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jason 4pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hot Dog 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell And Whiskey 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Grace & Beau Duo 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Woodfired Sounds Folk Jazz Festival With Scott Hildebrand, Wolfgang Michael, Sophie Ozrad, Riki Eketone and El Dorado Featuring Diego Zaragoza and Warren Earl 2pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 4pm
Monday, June 18
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Stolen By Jane Harrison 6.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Croaker And The Honeybee 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Simon Meola 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, June 19
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doco Series - The Staging Post Film 7pm
- Byron Bay Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Birdmans Trivia 6.15pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, June 20
- Aussie hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Takayna: Presented By Patagonia 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Blues Night With Easily Bribed 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm