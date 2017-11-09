Menu
A hundred gigs to enjoy this week

ICON: Col Finley is one of Australia's longest standing independent recording artists in country music. His latest album, The Collective, is a 25-track album of songs inspired by people and life on the road. At the Casino RSM tomorrow, from 8.30pm.
Javier Encalada
by

Today

  • Bangalow Hotel: Ruby Fields Triple J Tour 7pm; Trivia with Trent 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Hayley Grace 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Nick Buckley 5pm; Level One- Dean Doyle With Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - Jesse Balfour Duo 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dan Clarke 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Cheap Fakes 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Arrebato Trio 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 4pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Col Finley 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Outside Inn 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Tennyson King 5pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Du East 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Into The Wild 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Black Boi 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Buck Dean Greenlip 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel, Casino: Push 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Ooz 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Southwall 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: The Sheila's Show - A Celebration of Women Featuring Various Artists 6.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: The Violent Monks 9pm

Saturday

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Jack O'Leary Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Roo 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 20 Years Of Hydrofunk Records 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doctor Hubble's Bubble Show 2pm; Barn Dance Featuring Thrillbilly Stomp 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 11am
  • Casino RSM Club: The Sons 7.30pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jamaika Chanta 8.30pm; Fossil Rock 9.10pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pauly P Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DDT Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Little Mountain 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Superlove 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Lady Lee & Horace 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Hombres 4.30pm; Coco Republic 8pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Jam Session 2pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Doctor Hubble's Bubble Show 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 11am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Music Society Presents Rising Stars Youth Concert 1pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Lyall Moloney 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 3.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Marshall 2pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Willie and the Bandits 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz With The Cruise Brothers 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Dangerous Cobra & EVA J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Scott Day-Vee 3pm

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night Presents Bushman 8.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashford 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic 8pm
  • Byron Gym Hall (under the gym): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jake Hoskins 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney Band 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Dan Clarke 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

Topics:  gig guide northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
