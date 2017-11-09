A hundred gigs to enjoy this week

Today
- Bangalow Hotel: Ruby Fields Triple J Tour 7pm; Trivia with Trent 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Hayley Grace 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matthew Armitage 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Nick Buckley 5pm; Level One- Dean Doyle With Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - Jesse Balfour Duo 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dan Clarke 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Cheap Fakes 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Arrebato Trio 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 4pm
- Casino RSM Club: Col Finley 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Outside Inn 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Tennyson King 5pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Du East 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Into The Wild 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Black Boi 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Buck Dean Greenlip 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: Push 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Ooz 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Southwall 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: The Sheila's Show - A Celebration of Women Featuring Various Artists 6.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: The Violent Monks 9pm
Saturday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Guy Dutton 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Jack O'Leary Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Roo 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 20 Years Of Hydrofunk Records 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doctor Hubble's Bubble Show 2pm; Barn Dance Featuring Thrillbilly Stomp 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 11am
- Casino RSM Club: The Sons 7.30pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jamaika Chanta 8.30pm; Fossil Rock 9.10pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pauly P Duo 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DDT Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Little Mountain 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Superlove 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Lady Lee & Horace 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Hombres 4.30pm; Coco Republic 8pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Jam Session 2pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Doctor Hubble's Bubble Show 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Bay Guitar Festival 11am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Music Society Presents Rising Stars Youth Concert 1pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Lyall Moloney 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 3.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Marshall 2pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Willie and the Bandits 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz With The Cruise Brothers 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Dangerous Cobra & EVA J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Scott Day-Vee 3pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 420 Sound Reggae Night Presents Bushman 8.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jamie Ashford 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic 8pm
- Byron Gym Hall (under the gym): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jake Hoskins 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney Band 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Dan Clarke 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm