A hundred gigs to enjoy on the Northern Rivers

REILLY Fitzalan has been developing himself as a singer-songwriter, captivating his audiences with a rare power that bleeds instinctively through his unique vocal ability and song-writing prowess. While touring his debut EP Dead Arrows, Fitzalan met producer Nikita Miltiadou (Tash Sultana) after a show in Melbourne who extended an offer to work together. This new-found relationship saw the two accompanied by long-time friend and local producer Daniel Pinkerton (Seavera) entering the studio in 2017 to begin work on Fitzalan's new body of work. Go That Way is the first single born from these sessions. At the Byron Brewery tomorrow from 8pm.