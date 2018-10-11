A hundred gigs that will get you dancing around
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du'East 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level Presents Compa 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Into the Moment 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: School Holiday Movie Isle of Dogs 11am
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Wolfgang Michael 7pm & 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Dean Doyle with Sophistication presents Morning Melodies 9.30am; Boardwalk Milo Green 6.30pm; Level One Dan Clark 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Outshined 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Big Itch 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Festival Gala Opening Night Stay Human 6.45pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: James Fox Higgin's 7pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Tangle Duo 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Salt and Steel 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - Rob Saric 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film Festival The World of Dark Comedy 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Carley 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Mercy Mercy 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Adam Harpaz 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & the Thread 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Music of Manoa 6pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Luke Morris 9.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm and 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Mat Morgan 9pm
Saturday, October 13
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Guy Dutton 6.30pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Tim Woodz 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Donny Benet + guests 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Authentic German Band Oktoberfest 2pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Billy Gudgeon Band 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wear the Fox Hat 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Lennox Groove presents Indie Night 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 7.30pm
- LuLu's Café, Mullumbimby: The Jammed Tarts 11am
- Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Will Massey 1pm; Fungi Photography of Steve Axford 4pm; Vanishing Shapes Dinner under the Stars 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Happy Rayz 7pm
- Pizza Paradiso, Suffolk Park: Elena B Williams & String 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 5pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Chris Cook Band 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; James Scott 9.30pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic. Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors 7pm and 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, October 14
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Soul'd 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Jesse Pumphrey 2pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Friendly Enemies 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolan 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Electric Lemonade 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Chris Matthews 2.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Dance on 1.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Drought Relief Fundraiser - Occa Rock, The Cath Simes Band, Dan Hannaford, Scott Day-Vee & Luke Vassella 12pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Night Cap Jazz 1pm
- Seven Mile Café Restaurant, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: The Batz 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Bluegrass with The Tin Can String Band 3pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bill Jacobi Noon
- St. Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina: Heavenly Harp & Choir Louise Johnson & Vox Caldera Chamber Choir 3pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Roo and Carly 5pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: James D'Khan 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: 3pm
Monday, October 15
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 16
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: Downstairs Hall - No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 17
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Nimbin Town Hall: Larry Laughs Loud presents Larry & the Boys 8pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm