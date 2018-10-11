A hundred gigs that will get you dancing around

BOOGIE WOOGIE: In The Mood, is an American 1940s theatrical musical revue show presenting a retro look with singers, swing dancers and a Big Band orchestra. Show goers will be taken back in time with up-tempo Swing hits such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Chattanooga Choo Choo. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm.