A huge welcome home to our brave Paige

WE'RE BACK: The Humphries family, from Coraki, returned from Chicago on Saturday after Paige's life-changing operation.

PAIGE HUMPHRIES is home.

Nine months ago, the Humphries family flew to Chicago for a life-saving operation on Paige that required specialist treatment.

Paige was taller and beamed as she walked into Ballina Airport on Saturday despite having to return to the United States in a few weeks for further surgery.

It has been a long journey from early misdiagnosis when Paige was a baby to finding a way to fund the US trip to see a specialist for the liver blockage operation Paige needed.

A crowd-funding campaign saw money come in but it was the Casino Lions Club, then the Australian Lions Club, which stepped in with $60,000.

Further money from the Chicago Lions meant the entire family could travel to the US with Paige.

While the operation was successful, more surgery is required.

There have been setbacks but the family are glad they are in the hands of Dr Superina, also known as Dr Superman.

The family of six was tired after several flight delays and headed home to Bora Ridge, near Coraki.