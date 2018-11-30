A hole in one for a hotdog

GENEROUS GOLFERS: Our Kids Fundraising Officer Rebekka Battista and Lismore Base Hospital Anaesthetics & Recovery Nurse Unit Manager Colleen Nicholls accepting the $10,000 donation from Local Government Charity Golf Day organising committee members Vicki Walker and Anthony Magarry from Lismore City Council.

GENEROUS GOLFERS: Our Kids Fundraising Officer Rebekka Battista and Lismore Base Hospital Anaesthetics & Recovery Nurse Unit Manager Colleen Nicholls accepting the $10,000 donation from Local Government Charity Golf Day organising committee members Vicki Walker and Anthony Magarry from Lismore City Council. Supplied

WHEN is a hotdog not a hotdog?

When it's the nickname of a vital piece of equipment designed to provide instant warming as soon as the child is placed on the operating table to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

Now, thanks to the annual Local Government Charity Golf Day held at the Lismore Golf Club in September which raised $10,000 for Our Kids, the surgery department at Lismore Base Hospital will soon have a hotdog of its own.

And it's all thanks to the efforts of local public servants puttering about on the greens.

Lismore City Council's golf day organising committee member, Anthony Magarry said the equipment was trialled in Lismore with great results.

"We are so pleased to once again be able to support Our Kids and provide life-saving equipment that will benefit local children throughout the Northern Rivers,” Mr Margarry said.

"We are all passionate about the communities we live in and about playing golf.

"This year was our 36th event and we raised $1300 just from the raffle alone, people are very generous,” he said.

"The golf is the focus but certainly not the end game.”

Mr Margarry said everyone involved is very proud this event keeps on growing.

"We are very proud that it's helping local families to live healthy and happy lives,” he said.