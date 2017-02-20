A hit and miss with rain forecasts this week

It may be a while before we see rain like this.

RAIN may be on the agenda for the Northern Rivers today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

This is because a low pressure system east of Tasmania with a trough to the north is rapidly moving south-southeast and a high pressure system will move in its wake over the southwestern Tasman Sea early Tuesday extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast.

Another trough is expected to deepen across the central parts of the state during Friday.

Forecast for the week

Monday

It will be partly cloudy with a medium (40%) chance of morning showers along the coastal fringe and a slight chance elsewhere. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

Tuesday

There is only a (30%) chance of a shower although a thunderstorm near the Queensland border in the early afternoon may develop. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 17 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Wednesday

Slight (30%) chance of a shower with light winds.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday

Slight (30%) chance of a shower near the Queensland border in the morning.

Light winds with overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.