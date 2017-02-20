31°
News

A hit and miss with rain forecasts this week

Samantha Elley
| 20th Feb 2017 6:11 AM
It may be a while before we see rain like this.
It may be a while before we see rain like this. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAIN may be on the agenda for the Northern Rivers today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

This is because a low pressure system east of Tasmania with a trough to the north is rapidly moving south-southeast and a high pressure system will move in its wake over the southwestern Tasman Sea early Tuesday extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast.

Another trough is expected to deepen across the central parts of the state during Friday.

Forecast for the week

Monday

It will be partly cloudy with a medium (40%) chance of morning showers along the coastal fringe and a slight chance elsewhere. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

Tuesday

There is only a (30%) chance of a shower although a thunderstorm near the Queensland border in the early afternoon may develop. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 17 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Wednesday

Slight (30%) chance of a shower with light winds.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday

Slight (30%) chance of a shower near the Queensland border in the morning.

Light winds with overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology forecast rain trough weather

Dog owners warned Parvovirus on the increase

Dog owners warned Parvovirus on the increase

VETS are enouraging people to get their dogs vaccinated.

Mum of six keen to study and return to work

New horizons are in the sights of Alison Binder who is going back to work with the blessing of her husband Jason and their six sons.

Support from family helps mum believe in herself to return to study

The story behind that amazing fire fighter photo

Lennox Head RFS member Doug Langdon â€" Volunteer Member

"I think it was just one of those lucky moment photos.”

A hit and miss with rain forecasts this week

It may be a while before we see rain like this.

Rain may be on the agenda for the Northern Rivers today

Local Partners

Children's author rosy about upcoming launch of first book

AUTHOR Scott Rheuben will soon launch Roses are NOT Red in Lismore.

Rainbow club shines at Gold Coast regatta

Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta.

Teams battled it out in blistering heat

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

New season apples have arrived at the markets. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Apples, okra, ginger, longans are now available

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LONG TERM: Lismore Car Boot Market has been operating for more than quarter of a century under Lismore Shopping Square.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

WHEN an ex-vegan pacifist says "I think people that score strategically need a kick in the shins”, the MKR gloves are off.

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SNEAK PREVIEW!

Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction Wed 29th...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Late businessman's dream on hold ... for now

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!