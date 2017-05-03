23°
Entertainment

A Headline act that's great to follow

Alison Paterson
| 3rd May 2017 1:36 PM
SWEETHEARTS OF SOUND: The Headliners are an all female chorus group whose sweet tones attract many supporters to the fundraisers where they perform.
SWEETHEARTS OF SOUND: The Headliners are an all female chorus group whose sweet tones attract many supporters to the fundraisers where they perform.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to holding a tune, not to mention the attention of audiences at venues inside and out, the Headliners a capella group are a class act.

Recently the all-female chorus performed at the Alstonville Anzac Day Ceremony, where they impressed the crowd with their harmonious voices.

While they have extensive experience in delivering exuberant and toe-tapping tunes, their sensitive singing during the moving ceremony won them many new fans.

It was the 10th time the Headliners had performed under the able baton of musical director Cathy Gordon, and they have already been booked for 2018.

Ms Gordon said the group which comprises more than 30 women, is well-known in the Northern Rivers as they are devoted and committed to their craft and love to entertain.

Often living up their name and headlining community events, the women share their love of music and continue to delight audiences within the area with their amazing blend of voices, singing Acapella in four part harmony.

Ms Gordon said 2017 continues to be busy for the Headliners, as they wil be involved with many worth causes in the region.

"On Saturday May 27 the chorus will sing at the morning tea fundraiser for cancer research at Palm Lakes Resort,” she said.

"We also have performances for the Scope Club fundraiser, for the Jetski rescue boat and also the Scope Clubs Ruby Anniversary dinner on June 4”.

The Headliners are also booked to sing at the fundraiser Tintenbar UP Front on Friday May 12.

Part of the world-wide community of Sweet Adelines International, an organisation committed to advancing the musical art form of barbershop harmony through education and performance, every few years the Headliners compete at a national convention.

"The chorus is booked over the next few months at many local events,” Ms Gordon said.

She said they welcome interested new singers on the first Monday night of each month.

More information hwww.headlinerschorus.info/

Lismore Northern Star
Will this Lismore clothing store reopen after the flood?

Will this Lismore clothing store reopen after the flood?

THERE is still uncertainty over over the future of several Lismore retail stores following the flood disaster.

How paid parking for Bangalow would work

Proposed parking times for Bangalow village centre

Council addressing concerns about poor parking availability

Club donates $15,000 for Flood Relief

Vice President Ian Harmon (left) and President Richard Mackney (right) presenting the Lismore community a donation to rebuild after the devastating floods.

A $15,000 donation towards the Councils 'Go Fund Me' flood appeal.

New $4m health facility opens on Northern Rivers

OPEN: Richmond Clarence Health Service general manager Lynne Weir, Bob Morris of Coraki, Verla and Gordon Delaforce of Casino, Coraki pharmacists Kara and James Smith, Nuring Unit Manager Josh Collins and (fake) patient Rod Hatcher from Evans Head at the new HealthOne.

New facility sits across from controversial old hospital

Local Partners

Police officer Ashley Bryant's tragic suicide call

GUILT over last-minute shift change.

Club donates $15,000 for Flood Relief

Vice President Ian Harmon (left) and President Richard Mackney (right) presenting the Lismore community a donation to rebuild after the devastating floods.

A $15,000 donation towards the Councils 'Go Fund Me' flood appeal.

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

ABC announces new drama to be filmed in Byron Bay

SHOOTING of the new web series will begin in July with cast to be announced soon.

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

A Headline act that's great to follow

SWEETHEARTS OF SOUND: The Headliners are an all female chorus group whose sweet tones attract many supporters to the fundraisers where they perform.

Headliners carry a popular tune around the region

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

UNDER CONTRACT

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!