A Headline act that's great to follow

SWEETHEARTS OF SOUND: The Headliners are an all female chorus group whose sweet tones attract many supporters to the fundraisers where they perform.

WHEN it comes to holding a tune, not to mention the attention of audiences at venues inside and out, the Headliners a capella group are a class act.

Recently the all-female chorus performed at the Alstonville Anzac Day Ceremony, where they impressed the crowd with their harmonious voices.

While they have extensive experience in delivering exuberant and toe-tapping tunes, their sensitive singing during the moving ceremony won them many new fans.

It was the 10th time the Headliners had performed under the able baton of musical director Cathy Gordon, and they have already been booked for 2018.

Ms Gordon said the group which comprises more than 30 women, is well-known in the Northern Rivers as they are devoted and committed to their craft and love to entertain.

Often living up their name and headlining community events, the women share their love of music and continue to delight audiences within the area with their amazing blend of voices, singing Acapella in four part harmony.

Ms Gordon said 2017 continues to be busy for the Headliners, as they wil be involved with many worth causes in the region.

"On Saturday May 27 the chorus will sing at the morning tea fundraiser for cancer research at Palm Lakes Resort,” she said.

"We also have performances for the Scope Club fundraiser, for the Jetski rescue boat and also the Scope Clubs Ruby Anniversary dinner on June 4”.

The Headliners are also booked to sing at the fundraiser Tintenbar UP Front on Friday May 12.

Part of the world-wide community of Sweet Adelines International, an organisation committed to advancing the musical art form of barbershop harmony through education and performance, every few years the Headliners compete at a national convention.

"The chorus is booked over the next few months at many local events,” Ms Gordon said.

She said they welcome interested new singers on the first Monday night of each month.

More information hwww.headlinerschorus.info/