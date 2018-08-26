A grand effort in NRRRL win

HITTING IT UP: Ballina second-rower Justin Shillingsworth takes the ball up in the NRRRL major semi-final against the Tweed Coast Raiders.

BALLINA will host the grand final for the fifth time since 2013 after a gritty 14-12 win over Tweed Coast in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League major semi-final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Lock Michael Dwane scored a first-half double to help his side to a 12-8 lead at the break.

The Seagulls skipped ahead to 14-8 when hooker Andrew Battese kicked a penalty goal midway through the second half before he missed a second shot.

Ballina fullback Alex Grant split them up the middle after a great inside ball from front-rower Nick Ritter and almost landed the knockout blow two plays later.

Raiders second-rower Cory Blair produced something special when he made a break down the right edge which paved the way for centre Drew Lanston to score in the 69th minute.

Tweed Coast five-eighth Tahne Robinson had the chance to kick the equaliser from near the sideline but his kick hit the right goal post.

"We made life a bit difficult for ourselves and they're a big physical side that kept coming at us,” Ballina coach Mick Foster said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough place to play and the crowd probably helped a few decisions go their way.

"But our effort was there and we didn't have anyone out there that didn't have a real dig.”

Dwane scored the first of his tries in the opening minutes when a perfectly timed kick from five-eighth Kel Sheather ended up in his hands.

The Raiders looked rattled but quickly found some composure when hooker Dan Willoughby scored minutes later to lock things up at 6-all.

It was a slug-fest in the wet and Tweed Coast eventually kicked a penalty goal late in the half off the back of a mountain of possession.

The Seagulls hit the lead in the 34th minute when a beautiful no-look pass from replacement lock Chris Binge hit Dwane who got low and forced his way over for the 12-8 lead.

Only Murwillumbah has been able to win a grand final away from home since 2007 while Ballina has won four of the last five NRRRL premierships at home.

"We'll enjoy it for now but the job isn't done yet, we still have plenty of work to do,” Foster said.

Tweed Coast will now host Murwillumbah in the preliminary final this weekend after the Mustangs beat Cudgen 24-12 in the minor semi-final at Kingscliff on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Marist Brothers won the reserve grade major semi-final 18-16 while its women's league tag team beat Byron Bay 22-4.

Cudgen beat minor premiers Ballina 8-4 in Under-18s.

On Saturday, Murwillumbah beat Casino 26-24 in the reserve grade minor semi-final.

Lower Clarence beat Cudgen 22-14 in Under-18 while Tweed Coast had a 14-0 win over Ballina.