A-grade chooks at the annual show

CHUFFED: Seth and Nate Small from Casino hold their American softfeathers with love and pride after competing in the Junior Comp.

CHUFFED: Seth and Nate Small from Casino hold their American softfeathers with love and pride after competing in the Junior Comp. Amber Gibson

JEFF Thompson, event manager of the 118th American Softfeather and Australian Pit Game Show said the quality of birds is "better than what we have had over the last few years".

"I think it's because a lot of people are cutting back on the amount of birds they've got because of the price of feed from the drought and that gives them the opportunity to look after their birds a lot better," Mr Thompson said.

"There's a good turn out, this morning we would have had 200 people come."

Photos View Photo Gallery

"One thing I have always stressed to juniors, and one thing I have always had stressed on me when I was a kid, is preparation of your exhibit.

"If you have a fowl with white feathers and yellow legs, keep the white feathers nice and white and yellow legs clean and you will go a lot further."

This year the show held on Saturday at Lismore Showgrounds registered 748 entries including 40 entries for the junior competition for kids 5-16 years-of-age.

Lamarlia Ashcroft took home first and second place junior prizes with her well presented Softfeather Heavy Plymouth Rock breeds and said she loves all the colours on the birds.

"I do not put them in dirt, I clean their feet and brush them and give them water and food," Miss Lamarlia said.

"The judges let us pat them."