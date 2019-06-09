Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHUFFED: Seth and Nate Small from Casino hold their American softfeathers with love and pride after competing in the Junior Comp.
CHUFFED: Seth and Nate Small from Casino hold their American softfeathers with love and pride after competing in the Junior Comp. Amber Gibson
News

A-grade chooks at the annual show

Amber Gibson
by
9th Jun 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JEFF Thompson, event manager of the 118th American Softfeather and Australian Pit Game Show said the quality of birds is "better than what we have had over the last few years".

"I think it's because a lot of people are cutting back on the amount of birds they've got because of the price of feed from the drought and that gives them the opportunity to look after their birds a lot better," Mr Thompson said.

"There's a good turn out, this morning we would have had 200 people come."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"One thing I have always stressed to juniors, and one thing I have always had stressed on me when I was a kid, is preparation of your exhibit.

"If you have a fowl with white feathers and yellow legs, keep the white feathers nice and white and yellow legs clean and you will go a lot further."

This year the show held on Saturday at Lismore Showgrounds registered 748 entries including 40 entries for the junior competition for kids 5-16 years-of-age.

Lamarlia Ashcroft took home first and second place junior prizes with her well presented Softfeather Heavy Plymouth Rock breeds and said she loves all the colours on the birds.

"I do not put them in dirt, I clean their feet and brush them and give them water and food," Miss Lamarlia said.

"The judges let us pat them."

american softfeather australian pit game lismore poultry club lismore showground
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    premium_icon Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    News Hundreds flock to Brunswick Heads to search for vintage gold

    • 9th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    'A sad day for all of us': Bowling club done

    premium_icon 'A sad day for all of us': Bowling club done

    News Members bowl for the last time after a decade of games

    $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    premium_icon $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    Business Uupgrade hopes to attract pilot training schools

    'Byron Bay effect' brings younger visitors

    premium_icon 'Byron Bay effect' brings younger visitors

    Community The "Byron Bay effect” is bringing younger visitors to the region