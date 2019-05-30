'A good man': Workmates remember their hardworking friend

HARDWORKING tradesman Joseph Guaresi's life was cut short this week after a tragic road accident in Benair.

Joe's family and friends now begin the painful journey of contemplating their lives without their loving friend, father and husband.

The 63-year-old bricklayer's work colleagues will remember their mate as a man who never stopped, and someone no one could keep up with.

Kingaroy Joinery's Darrin Kefford said Joe, who started bricklaying at 13, was "a very hard worker".

"He was a hard man to get a word out of," he said.

"He kept to himself but he was a very hard worker."

CAS Designs managing director Clint Andrewartha worked closely with Joe since the beginning of his career.

"I've known him since doing my apprenticeship in 1989," he said.

"He was a great friend. A good all-round bloke."

Mr Andrewartha said Joe was "a bit of a role model" and someone who was very passionate about his work.

"When he did have someone work for him, he would work twice as hard," he said.

"You don't tell him how to do stuff."

The loving family man recently took his kids and grandkids to France to visit his parents because his father was not well enough to travel.

"He wanted to take everyone over to see them," Mr Andrewartha said.

"He'd do anything for anyone."