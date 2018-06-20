Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Good Life inspired self sufficiency in the 70s.
The Good Life inspired self sufficiency in the 70s. Contributed
Opinion

A good life reincarnated in the 'burbs

20th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAVOURITE television show of mine long ago in the 1970s was The Good Life, starring Richard Briers and Felicity Kendal.

I was just a kid, but as I was actually growing up on a farm, the concept of a couple aspiring to be self-sufficient on a quarter-acre block in the 'burbs of London was both amusing and inspiring.

Fast forward too many years and here I am, living not in the suburbs but in a small seaside village. I do have a slightly larger block than Tom and Barbara Good which, when I bought the property two years ago, was devoid of plant life. The previous owners were in the business of "flipping” houses and had an entirely portable garden made up of spiky things in pots that they loaded onto the back of a truck when I moved in.

I am not tempted to acquire a Pinky or Perky Pig or a Geraldine the Goat that often caused havoc for the Goods, but I do now grow most of my own vegetables and a respectable quantity of citrus fruit. Picking a Tahitian lime for my evening G&T imparts a sense of satisfaction - particularly when they are selling for $2 each at the supermarket - and a warm glow (or maybe that's just the gin).

I do, however, have a real life Tom and Barbara living right across the street. Dave and Tessa have transformed their garden into an organic mini-farm, complete with fruit trees, veggie garden, beehive and chooks.

I have been on the receiving end of their largesse, just as they have mine. Couldn't be better, really.

Apart from the chooks.

They started out with a flock of six who duly started laying eggs after a few weeks. Then about four months later, Dave and I crossed paths while walking our dogs and he expressed concern that one of the hens was becoming too dominant. He'd caught Arabella, some sort of crested bantam with a hairstyle like Don King's, having a "piggyback” on one of the other, larger chooks. As neither Dave nor Tessa grew up on a farm, I had to explain what the piggybacking actually was.

So Arabella is now Owen, who wakes the neighbourhood at 4.30am. For me it's the sound of home; the sound of a good life. For our other neighbours, maybe not so much.

girl tuesday maggie cooper northern rivers opinion self sufficient
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sleet in Alstonville: True or false?

    premium_icon Sleet in Alstonville: True or false?

    Weather A NUMBER of locals say they saw this strange weather phenomenon.

    • 20th Jun 2018 1:30 PM
    Fugitive on 'very serious' kidnapping charges

    premium_icon Fugitive on 'very serious' kidnapping charges

    News Police raided many houses in the Lismore area

    • 20th Jun 2018 1:45 PM
    The rodeo is back in town after 40 years

    premium_icon The rodeo is back in town after 40 years

    News A Casino councillor will be front and centre as the bull fighter

    Man wanted over Subway robbery

    Man wanted over Subway robbery

    Crime A young man, captured by CCTV camera, may be able to help police

    Local Partners